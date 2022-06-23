Block running for Isanti County District 5

My name is Michelle Block, and I am running for County Commissioner for District 5.
A year ago today, I did not think I would be running for office. Instead, I was preparing for the arrival of my sixth baby and working as a corporate litigator. But vaccine mandates were coming, and God convicted me to say no. I knew I could file an exemption. But I also knew some people did not have a basis for an exemption. I knew my job would provide stability for my family, but I knew I had to stand by my convictions. I was fired for non-compliance in November 2021.
The last few years have taught me to do what is right and let go of the outcome. I worked diligently to support the Recall Walz work group. Although we did not succeed, many in the group continue to work toward bettering Minnesota.
Unfortunately, I have also learned that things are awry in Isanti County. My husband grew up in Isanti County and convinced me to put our roots here. When we applied for our home building permit, however, we learned the county attached extra fees for parks to the application. As Commissioner, I will work to remove any unnecessary fees, taxes, and initiatives.
For example, I will work to undo the Orange Frog initiative. Government’s role is not to make people happy—its role is to secure the blessings of liberty.
I will also work to bring the county recorder and auditor positions back to the ballot. The people of Isanti County must vote on these critical positions.
Isanti County needs an overhaul—we need commissioners to block unnecessary ordinances, block unnecessary spending, and block unethical practices. I would be honored if you would vote Michelle Block, info@michelleblock.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.