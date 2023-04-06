Bluejacket Speech wins first-ever section championship

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Speech Team has talked themselves into school history, earning the school’s first-ever section championship for the Minnesota State High School League-sponsored activity.
High School Speech competitions are comprised of 13 categories: Creative Expression, Discussion, Duo, Extemporaneous Reading, Extemporaneous Speaking, Great Speeches, Humor, Inform, Drama, Poetry, Prose, Original Oratory, and Storytelling. Some of these categories feature original pieces written by the students, while other categories are judged on how well students recite or interpret published pieces of work. Each competitor’s presentation is judged and ranked against all the other competitors in that category.
Competitors perform two or three times; in front of different judges in each round. Judges issue point totals for each competitor’s performance and the total points awarded by all judges determines the final score. For the section competition, there were three preliminary rounds and a championship round for the top eight competitors. Points are also given for the team competition based on the individual results.
For the section tournament, which was held in Hibbing on Saturday, April 1, the Jackets had 19 entrants, comprising 21 students, qualify for the final round, a school record. Of those, C-I has seven entrants (nine students) who will now advance to the state competition by placing first, second, or third in their category. This is also a school record for most state qualifiers, topping last year’s six entrants. Those qualifiers are:
•Evan Goebel - first place, Creative
•Ava Lowman and Leslie Bleess - first place, Duo
•Andrew Jaques - first place, Humorous
•Jenna Anderson - first place, Storytelling
•Brennan Blake and Tyler Gustafson - second place, Duo
•Rae Charlebois - second place, Prose
•Callie Bremer - third place, Poetry
These competitors will compete in the state tournament, on April 28 at Eastview High School.
The first-ever section championship puts an exclamation mark on an incredible season for C-I. The team procured a whopping eight first-place trophies out of 10 competitions, including the section and Mississippi8 conference crowns. Technically, they finished first nine times, however one of the competitions didn’t award trophies.
“We have a group of amazing, talented, and dedicated students on this team,” said head coach Lee Orvik.
