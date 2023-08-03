The Bluejackets Robotics Booster has been awarded a Midco Foundation grant to supplement travel costs to robotics competitions. Midco Foundation grants are awarded to positive changemakers, as part of Midco’s deep commitment to being a force for good in the communities it serves.
“We are pleased to provide support to the Bluejackets Robotics Booster as they provide an avenue for students to develop and master skills in creativity and strategy and demonstrate great teamwork,” said Wynne Haakenstad, Executive Director of the Midco Foundation.
Midco has been a dedicated part of the Cambridge community since 2011. The communications company cares about the things that matter most in the communities where its team members live and work.
Midco is proud to sponsor various organizations and events in the Cambridge and Isanti communities. Midco sponsors Cambridge-Isanti schools, Cambridge-Isanti baseball, the Cambridge-Isanti Ice Arena and the Isanti Firefighters Rodeo.
This summer, Midco team members were at the North65 Chamber Cup Golf Outing and will be at Cambridge Appreciation Night.
The Midco Foundation Board reviews and approves funding requests twice a year. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for future grants to support special projects, facility improvements, equipment and programs. Review the eligibility criteria, requirements and application at midco.com/foundation. Applications for the fall 2023 grant cycle will be accepted from June 1 to August 24.
To view all grant recipients, visit midco.com/news-and-events.
Midco fiber serves 490,000 homes and businesses in 400 communities in Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Visit Midco.com to learn more about Midco and how the company has been giving back to communities since 1931.
