A five-day search for a missing Isanti woman, which included hundreds of volunteers and numerous law enforcement agencies and other emergency departments, came to a conclusion late Tuesday night, Aug. 10 with the discovery of a body on private property. The body is believed to be that of the missing woman, 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven.
According to a press release co-written by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and Isanti Police Department, investigators were executing a search warrant on the 300 block of 261st Avenue NW in Athens Township when the deceased body was located on the property. While the identity of the body has yet to be made official by the Medical Examiner’s Office, the press release indicates that based on evidence at the scene, they believe it is Vangrinsven.
Also according to the press release, no suspects have been taken into custody as of yet, however there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public at this time.
Law enforcement indicated there will be a press conference “in the coming days to share information on this case as well as answer questions.”
The search for Amanda Jo
Vangrinsven was first reported missing on Friday, Aug. 6 when she failed to report to work at the Isanti VFW. Initial reports indicated she left the VFW on Thursday evening and traveled to the Dugout Bar and Grill in Bethel in another person’s vehicle. She was last reported to have left that location around 11 p.m. and was in a vehicle traveling in a northwest direction, according to a previous press release from the Isanti Police Department. It was also reported that her cell phone had been turned off at some point.
The search began in earnest on Saturday, Aug. 7 with friends and family recruiting volunteers to help in the search during the Isanti Street Dance and via a Facebook page. The organized searches, which covered hundreds of acres of public and (with permission) private land, took place during daylight hours of Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The search was set to continue on Wednesday before law enforcement informed the family of the discovery of the body.
“Law enforcement agencies would like to thank the members of the public and the media who gave so willingly of their time in searching as well as sharing the information on Amanda Jo,” read the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.