Boelk earns leadership award

North Branch Area High School Viking Cadet Paul Boelk recently earned Minnesota’s Top Cadet Honors by winning the Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Award. Boelk beat out nearly 300 cadets statewide to receive this prestigious recognition. This award factored in the “Total Person” criteria of academic excellence, community service, Air Force Junior ROTC accomplishments, co-curricular activities, and physical fitness.
Col. Paul Johnson, the Senior Aerospace Science Instructor, stated, “Cadet Boelk is totally engaged in the Air Force Junior ROTC program at North Branch Area High School. Some of Paul’s significant accomplishments include his selection to the US Air Force Flight Academy Program to earn his private pilot’s license this summer.
“He is a key Cadet Corps leader, expertly executing his duties in three separate top cadet jobs. In addition, Paul is a member of eight different cadet teams/clubs while also being a three-sport varsity athlete.”
Cadet Boelk’s award package will next compete at the region level against the best cadets from Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
