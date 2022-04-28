During a rehearsal of “The Wizard of Oz” last week, as Dorothy and her friends danced and sang to “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” North Branch Area Middle School student Zach Petrik couldn’t wait to get on stage.
Zach, a sixth-grader, plays the Munchkin barrister in North Branch Area High School’s production, which opens May 5. According to Zach, the musical will feature songs familiar to the audience, such as “Over the Rainbow,” “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” and “Ding Dong, the Witch is Dead.”
Although this is only the second play Zach’s ever performed in, having had a role in a Play Inc. Arts production in Cambridge, he speaks like a seasoned veteran.
“So, I’m basically the judge, and it’s a good part,” he said. “I’m excited to be part of this wonderful production with all of my fellow castmates.”
And his favorite part of the musical?
“I enjoy watching the whole show come together as we start incorporating sets and costumes and props,” he continued. “I like the process of it all coming together.”
When asked if he would audition for another show and trod the boards again, Zach answered emphatically, “Oh, most definitely. I love acting and singing, and this is definitely something I’ll want to pursue as I get older.”
Also new to the North Branch stage are 7th-grader Jackson Puelston and junior Carter Triggs. Both auditioned for the show for similar reasons.
“I saw that the play was ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ and I just really wanted to do it,” Jackson said. When asked what his favorite scene in the show is, naturally, he chose the Munchkin scene.
“I play the coroner, so I make sure the witch is dead,” Jackson said. Then, with very little prompting, he broke into song: “As coroner, I must aver, I’ve thoroughly examined her. ... ”
Jackson said he’s enjoying himself so much that this musical won’t be his last.
Carter feels the same way. Although he wasn’t sure he wanted to audition, he got a little push from his mother.
“My mom said, ‘You would be perfect for the Lion part, even if it was just a back-up,’” said Carter, who actually is a back-up, serving as understudy for the Cowardly Lion. “She said, ‘You can sing, you can dance, you’re very outgoing and expressive with your actions and your face.’ So, I thought, why not?”
In addition to his understudy duties — which require him to learn all of the Lion’s lines, songs and dances — Carter also plays the part of Zeke, one of the farmhands at Aunt Em and Uncle Henry’s home. Carter said he was surprised and thrilled to get cast in the musical and plans to audition again.
“These people are great,” he said. “I’m having a lot of fun.”
Building the program
For director Laura Michels, having so much fresh young talent in the musical helps build the theater program.
“I am pleased that we do, in fact, have many new-to-theater students participating in this show,” Michels said in an email. “We are including middle school students in addition to our normal high school pool. We like to do this every few years to generate interest in performing arts in students before they get to the high school level.”
Although the cast is comprised primarily of middle and high school students, an elementary student also made the cut. Danica Fitcher, a 5th-grader at North Branch Sunrise Elementary, is the mayor of Munchkin City. Unlike many of her older castmates, Danica has had experience, portraying Gracie Shinn in “The Music Man” in Cambridge and was in last fall’s high school production in North Branch, among others.
“(Danica) participated in my theater day camp last summer and has participated in community theater productions,” Michels said. “So when she reached out asking if she could audition, our team decided it would be permissible.”
While being new to the stage is enjoyable for the students involved, Michels also revels in seeing more inexperienced actors take a chance on theater.
“The thing I love most about having new students come into the theater program in North Branch is that I get to watch their talents blossom,” she said. “Each student comes to this program with a unique perspective on life, as well as their own set of talents and abilities, and each perspective helps us as a group to collaborate with each other and create something unique together as a theater family.”
“It is like a family, and I love that about theater,” echoed junior Charlie Templin, who plays the Tin Man, a role he has always wanted but didn’t think he would ever get. Charlie, who hopes to continue performing after high school, estimated he’s been in at least five plays in North Branch.
A director is challenged
Working with seasoned actors like Charlie can test a director, even one as experienced as Michels.
“I am always looking for ways to challenge my veteran theater students by giving them roles where they can tap into hidden talents they may not know they have yet,” she said. “I also like to see what choices they make as actors on stage when I give them roles that they may not have thought they fit before they were cast in them. I am always impressed with those students who rise to the challenges and trust my decisions as the director.”
Michels hopes that any fan of “The Wizard of Oz” will be able to see the hard work and inspiration that went into this production.
“If you love The Wizard of Oz, you are going to absolutely adore this show,” she said. “I have told the cast this several times, but this show is one of my all-time favorite stories. I love how limitless our imaginations can be when we put on shows like this one, and how our creativity gets sparked.”
For Charlie Templin — who enjoys being funny and idolizes John Belushi and Chris Farley — that spark comes from his fellow cast members, whom he calls, “some of my favorite people.”
“I’ve known some of these people for a long time. Most of the time (when not on stage), we just sit together and talk,” Charlie said. “That’s what I love about theater. They’re all really good actors and good people, and they inspire me to be better.”
