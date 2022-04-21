Braaten named interim activities director

Cambridge-Isanti High School is excited to announce Matt Braaten as the interim athletics and activities director for Cambridge-Isanti Schools, effective July 1, 2022. Braaten is a longtime teacher, coach and community member, heavily involved in Cambridge-Isanti youth programs through high school athletics for more than 20 years. He will fill the role being vacated by the retirement of Mark Solberg who has served our students and community for 42 years.
“Mr. Braaten is a servant leader,” Principal Steve Gibbs said. “Always among the first to volunteer, he has never met a job he didn’t perform to the very best of his ability. He understands that it is the little things that make a big difference. He has strong communication and organizational skills, which are essential to this position. Most of all, he is dedicated to our Bluejacket values and district mission to develop well-rounded individuals who excel in leadership, achieve at the highest levels, and are responsible citizens.”
“I am very excited to continue to promote the achievements of our students, coaches, and advisors of Cambridge–Isanti High School,” says Braaten. “After 22 years of teaching and coaching in the school district, I am looking forward to using my abilities to lead the department in a direction that celebrates its past and also prepares it for future success.
Being involved in the community has been a passion of mine, and now I will be able to cast that net further. My parents instilled in me a strong sense of service to the community and its youth, and I am eager to take on this role where I can continue this legacy. Go Big Blue!”
Braaten joined the Cambridge–Isanti Schools in 2000 as a middle school teacher and has taught math, reading, social studies, and technology.
He is married to fellow educator Jessica — a speech pathologist at Isanti Primary and Middle Schools. They have two sons: Connor who is a freshman at Minnesota State University – Moorhead, and Cooper, a sixth-grader at Cambridge Middle School.
In the athletics arena, he has served as a middle school coach for basketball, baseball, and football; as a high school varsity assistant football, basketball and baseball coach; and served the community through his involvement with scouting and the Cambridge-Isanti competitive athletic associations for football and baseball.
In 2021, he was honored by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association as Assistant Baseball Coach of the Year.
He has also worked as a Minnesota State High School League basketball referee.
“Matt has a tireless work ethic and volunteers with enthusiasm,” said Superintendent Nate Rudolph. “He understands that trust is earned through hard work and service to others. We are so confident that our activities program will continue to earn high levels of #Jacketpride under Mr. Braaten’s leadership.”
“Since early June of 2000, when I interviewed Matt over the phone for coaching positions at Cambridge-Isanti, I have been impressed with his professionalism, expertise, willingness to help students and fellow educators, and his outstanding work ethics,” said retiring Activities Director Mark Solberg.
The selection process for this position included screening interviews and on-campus interviews for finalists who participated in panel interviews with students, staff, and community members.
Braaten will serve in an interim role this year while working toward the necessary certification required for the position.
