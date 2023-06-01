A parade, petting zoo, pony rides, and musical performances are on tap for the annual Braham Area Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Day.
The family-friendly event will be held in Freedom Park on Saturday, June 3, starting at 10 a.m. with the petting zoo and pony rides, sponsored by the Grandy and Grasston Lions; and a bounce house and kids games, provided by New Hope Community Church. Kettle River Concessions will be selling snow cones, kettle corn and other treats at the Frandesen Bank Parking Lot.
The parade starts at 11 a.m., followed by a meal served by East Central Energy. The menu for the meal — offered free of charge — includes a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips, a cookie and water. A silent auction, taking place throughout the morning, ends at 1:30 p.m. During lunch, the Green Meadow Band will perform until 1 p.m.
Events then move to Pizza Pub, where a bean bag tournament starts at 2 p.m. From 7 to 11 p.m., a block party will be held with DJ Don.
Legislators who worked on behalf of the city to acquire funding for its water infrastructure upgrades will be recognized for their efforts during the day.
Jean Loerzel, a volunteer for the event, said that she and her husband Dan joined the Braham Area Chamber of Commerce as leaders for the Braham Farmers Market. The market is no longer viable, she said and was discontinued, but she still wanted to be part of the Appreciation Day because she knows how much good the Chamber of Commerce does for the community.
“Last year I worked on the Silent Auction part of Appreciation Day,” she said. “This year I’m helping out with that as well as finding sponsors for the event and getting yard signs made to recognize chamber members’ contributions. There are other behind-the-scenes people that are part of this committee.”
The Braham Appreciation Day has been around in some form for decades. In the 1940s “Progress Days,” a three-day event, was sponsored by the Braham Commercial Club. An Oct. 22, 1948, edition of the Minneapolis Tribune said, praised Braham — then with a population of 800 — and its celebration.
“Fired by an intense civic pride, the community will show off an improvement program that rivals those of towns three times its size,” the paper reported.
The feeling of civic pride continues, as does the celebration, now known as Braham Appreciation Day, a name first used in 1961. Dozens of Chamber members and local residents gather to organize the event to give back to the community that supports the Braham businesses.
“It is definitely a group effort,” Loerzel said.
