The Braham Area Education Foundation is gearing up for another special celebration of Braham’s history and its future, with its Annual Spring Gala on April 9 at the beautiful Braham Event Center. The event will include live musical entertainment from Braham students, a live and silent auction, and a special keynote address from Braham and West Point graduate Hans Pung. The gala will also include recognition of the current members of the Braham Hall of Fame, along with the induction of its newest members.
Hans Pung is president of RAND Europe, a not-for-profit public policy research organisation that helps improve policy and decision-making through research and analysis. With offices in Cambridge (UK), and Brussels, RAND’s staff undertakes empirical studies for public, private, and third sector clients on a diverse range of policy issues including innovation, science, health, social policy, defence, home affairs, and infrastructure.
Hans is also chairman of the Forces in Mind Trust, a grant awarding body with the aim of enabling all ex-Service personnel and their families to have a successful and sustainable transition to civilian life.
Hans joined RAND as a policy analyst in 2002 and continues to lead and deliver research projects, particularly around industrial economics and security policy issues. He has held a range of senior leadership positions in RAND Europe, including directing RAND’s European defence and security research portfolio.
Prior to joining RAND, Hans served as an engineer officer in the United States Army with responsibility for logistics, personnel, and operations and overseas service in the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Germany. He also led the emergency power response team at the Pentagon in the aftermath of 9/11.
A mathematics graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point where he commanded the United States Corps of Cadets as a senior and played on the (American) football team, Hans also holds advanced degrees in mathematical modelling and modern history from Oxford University, which he attended as a (George C) Marshall Scholar.
Tickets to the Gala, which will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and will include dinner beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m., are $40, and are available for purchase from individual advisory board members, and at the Braham Area High School Superintendent’s Office at the Braham Area High School, Frandsen Bank & Trust in Braham, Braham Barber Stylist, and the Braham Event Center.
For contributors purchasing eight tickets for $320, a full table will be reserved in your name, or in the name of your company or organization. In addition, if you would like to serve as a named sponsor of the event, you can serve as a Platinum sponsor with a $5,000 contribution, a Gold sponsor with a $2,500 contribution, a Silver sponsor with a $1,000 contribution, and a Bronze sponsor with a $500 contribution.
Finally, supporters of Braham’s students can also contribute at any time by making a tax-deductible contribution online at https:// www.givemn.org/story/Baef, or by sending a check written to the Initiative Foundation, with Braham Area Education Foundation in the memo line, to P.O. Box 571, Braham, Minnesota 55006.
