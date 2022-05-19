An event first held in 1961 is back in the city of Braham on Saturday, June 4. Braham Appreciation Day, featuring a parade, pony rides, and petting zoo and more will start at 11 a.m. at Braham’s Freedom Park.
According to Becky Turnquist, one of the organizers for the event, the event is held “to give back to the community that supports the Braham businesses, so a lot of business owners and organizations get involved.”
In addition to the activities mentioned, the event will also feature a bounce house, provided by New Hope Community Church; a silent auction; concessions; free freezer pops for kids at Braham Country Floral during the parade; and a free meal sponsored by Braham Area Chamber Members. The planned meal includes a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips, cookie and water.
Braham Jazz and Echelon will perform in the park’s gazebo from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
New this year is a block party from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. featuring DJ Bandcamp. The block party will be held behind Braham Pizza Pub.
In the past, the event was held over several days and has gradually been winnowed down.
“We went from trying to make it an all-day event to a few-hour event, which seems to work much better,” Turnquist said. “If it was all day, people would have to decide when they will come.”
In case of inclement weather, activities will move to the Braham Fire Hall.
Visit BrahamChamber.com for more information on this and other upcoming events.
