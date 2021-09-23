The City of Braham is hosting the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee bonding tour at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th St. SW, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 10 - 10:45 a.m. Local residents interested in improving drinking water and upgraded sewage treatment facilities with state grant assistance are encouraged to attend. The House committee is making numerous stops at large public gatherings across Minnesota, therefore COVID-19 safety precautions - including use of face masks and social distancing - will be strongly urged.
In addition to the Braham water infrastructure funding request for a state $10.227 million bonding match, a portion of the strictly-limited event time also will be allotted to the request from Shorewood Park Sanitary Sewer District (Rush Lake). Please note that there will be no opportunity for media or the public to ask questions as the bonding tour will be adhering to a strict schedule. However, several local and area legislative officials are likely to be available to answer questions immediately after the House delegation departs.
For more information, contact Braham legislative liaison James Robins via email at jamesnrobins@yahoo.com, or call or text 612-597-0214; or call Braham City Administrator Angie Grafstrom at (320)496-8709.
