Braham Elementary School completes another successful Kids Heart Challenge

Semi-annually students in Grades K-3 at Braham Elementary School come together in a fundraising event for the American Heart Association. The funds raised are earmarked for life saving projects such as research for the prevention of heart disease, professional education/training of first responders, community education for prevention/response, and so much more to fight against America’s number one killer heart disease and stroke.
On Friday, March 10, the students wrapped up this year’s three-week Kids Heart Challenge, raising a grand total of $13,201.91. Throughout the three-week period students focused on activities that kept their heart rate up to exercise their most important muscle — the heart. There were many challenges offered throughout the event such as jump roping (short/long), jump stations that incorporated various jumping/cardio activities, and education around making healthy choices to help keep their hearts healthy.
CPR was the theme for this year, so discussion around this important life-saving skill was had with the students and also shared online with all families and donors. There were many fun prizes that were available for students to earn such as thank you wristbands for all that participated, many different prizes at select donation levels provided by the American Heart Association, a choice day in the gym, Subway certificates donated by Braham Subway for the top one, two, and three individual fundraisers in each class throughout each week, pizza parties for the top classroom fundraisers at each grade level donated by Braham Pizza Pub, top fundraising classrooms also receive a $25 Amazon gift card from the American Heart Association for them to use as they wish, and for reaching our school goal of $10,000 raised Mora Dairy Queen donated Dilly Bars for all students in Grades K-3.
Mrs. Johnson, Elementary Physical Education Specialist, congratulates all students, families, and donors for their wonderful accomplishment and participation in this year’s event. Braham families never cease to amaze with their exceptional generosity toward great causes. Seeing students come together in helping others and more so, to be excited about it is so touching.
