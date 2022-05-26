Survival Swedish for travelers and Swedish Midsummer will be the themes for Swedish classes at the Braham Event Center on Tuesdays, May 31 to June 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The instructor is Valorie Arrowsmith, who teaches Swedish through the Concordia Language Villages and holds a K-12 Swedish teaching license.
“Swedish people love to spend time in nature. We will hold classes outdoors when possible,” Arrowsmith said.
The Braham Event Center is located at 655 8th Street SW.
For more information call 320-396-3177.
Register online at www.brahamcenter.org/swedish.
