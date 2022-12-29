The Braham Hall of Fame Committee is once again accepting nominations for inductees into the Class of 2023 Hall of Fame.
Nominees must fall into at least one of three categories:
•Athlete/Fine Arts — Must be a Braham graduate and be out of school for at least seven years;
•Coach/Director — Must have coached or directed in District #314 past or present; or
•At Large — any member of the community who has made significant contributions to Braham High School and/or the Braham community.
Nominations must include the nominee’s name, mailing address, a list of accomplishments/contributions, a brief paragraph giving the reasons for this person being nominated, plus the category/categories they qualify in.
Additionally, the name, address, and phone number of the person making the nomination must be included.
Nominations can be mailed to Braham Hall of Fame, C/O Edie Kaunonen, 1395 River Hills Parkway NW, Cambridge, MN, 55008. The deadline for submitting nominations is Jan. 20. For questions or additional information, call Edie at 763-645-1267.
