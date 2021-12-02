The two Braham Area School buildings are getting old. As with any building, as they get older, they are in need of more extensive maintenance. Because of this, voters within the Braham Area School District will be asked on Feb. 8, 2022, to approve a bond referendum to pay for needed projects at both schools.
“The average age of our two primary buildings is 41 years,” said Superintendent Ken Gagner, noting one building was constructed in 1966 and the other in 1973. He added that a major addition was completed on each building in 1994. “Similar to your own home, certain items are simply wearing out or are beyond their useful life. The district’s goal is to invest in our structures so they may be viable for the next 30 to 40 years.”
According to Gagner, the total cost of projects is slated at $10.9 million, however only $2.43 million would come from the voter-approved referendum. The remaining money will come from a variety of sources, including $6 million that qualifies under Indoor Air Quality and Health and Safety needs; $359,000 that qualifies as an energy savings project; $1.65 million that qualifies under a tax abatement rule; and $632,000 that qualifies as spending of the district’s ESSER (Federal COVID-19 relief dollars) funds. According to Gagner, each of those funding sources only requires board approval to go forward. However, since some of the projects are dependent on the completion of projects funded by the referendum, the district needs the referendum to pass in order to go forward with most of the projects.
Further, Gagner explained that approving the bond referendum wouldn’t impact property owners’ tax rate.
“Because existing debt will be dropping off the school’s ledger, the impact of voting yes on this proposal will be tax neutral,” Gagner said, “meaning your tax rate will not increase due to these projects. In fact, for agricultural land owners, your tax rate will actually drop due to the recently passed school building bond agricultural credit legislation.”
What are the projects?
According to Gagner, eight primary projects will be completed with a successful passage of the referendum:
• Upgrade electrical main service and distribution systems.
• Tuckpoint bricks, repair control joints, and incorporate asbestos abatements.
• Resurface parking lots at both buildings and improve pedestrian safety at the PreK-3 building.
• Retrofit lighting to LED.
• Managerainwater to direct water away from building foundations.
• Convert boilers and systems to hot water.
• ImproveHVAC.
• Replacewindows and doors, primarily in the PreK-3 building.
According to Gagner, some of these projects, such as the LED lighting, converting boilers and HVAC improvements will help reduce ongoing expenses in the future.
How to vote
For those voting in-person on Feb. 8 (which is one of five dates state statute allows for special elections to be held), they can do so at Braham City Hall, 201 Broadway Avenue S., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting will begin Tuesday, Dec. 28. To vote early, go to the Braham Schools District Office between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Early voting will also be available on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information
The district has set up three informational meetings for anyone who has questions or concerns regarding the referendum. Those will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7; Friday, Jan. 21; and Monday, Jan. 24, at the high school Community Room – B100.
Gagner and the rest of the school board also welcome one-on-one meetings and tours of the facilities. Gagner can be contacted by phone at either 320-396-5199 or 320-288-6634; or by email at kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us. Jim Sward, buildings and grounds director, can be contacted at 612-369-6037 or at jsward@braham.k12.mn.us.
Voters are also encouraged to go to the district’s website at www.braham.k12.mn.us for up-to-date information.
