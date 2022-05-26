Alison Murrell, a student at the Braham Area High School, has received the Norman Borlaug Science Achievement Award from the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.
The award recognizes Murrell’s academic achievement in the sciences. As part of the award, Murrell received the book “Ten Plants that Changed Minnesota,” written by Mary Hockenberry Meyer and Susan Davis Price. This book highlights the importance of the selected plants and their impact — both positive and negative — in the development and future of Minnesota.
The Norman Borlaug Science Achievement Award also includes a $1,000 scholarship upon successful enrollment in CFANS, a college within the University of Minnesota. The award was presented by Luke Becker of Braham High School Tech and Agriculture Education Department.
The award is sponsored by the CFANS Alumni Society, a volunteer-led network dedicated to connecting alumni and friends to the college; supporting excellence in the educational experience; building college pride, spirit, and community; and enhancing the reputation of the college.
About the College
The University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, is one of the world’s leading research, education and outreach institutions in the natural resource, food and agricultural sciences. Its faculty, staff and students are dedicated to the enhancement and preservation of the world’s food supplies and natural resources. More than 2,500 students are enrolled in the college’s undergraduate and graduate programs.
More information about the college is available at www.cfans.umn.edu.
