One person was injured Monday morning, March 13 in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 65 at Mahogany Street in Brunswick Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Melissa Ann Gertken, 33, of Braham, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident which happened on snow-covered, icy roads, the report stated.
Gertken was driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee heading south on Highway 65, when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. The Jeep hit a 2007 Ford Freestyle SUV driven by Randolph Steven Golly, 67, of Brook Park. The SUV went off the road to the left, ending up in the ditch. Gertken’s vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its wheels, and struck a 2018 Ford F150 Pickup driven by Jeremy Michael Dick, 39, of North Branch.
Gertken was taken to Welia Health in Mora with unspecified injuries. Golly; his passenger Joanne Marie Golly, 64, of Brook Park; and Dick were not injured.
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.
