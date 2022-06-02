Enjoy a pancake breakfast, a farm wagon tour and much more at the Kanabec-Isanti County Farm Bureau-sponsored Breakfast on the Farm during June Dairy Month at the Haubenschild Family Dairy Farm on Saturday, June 18th from 7 to 11 a.m. The farm is located between Cambridge and Princeton at 35050 Nacre St. NW, Princeton.
This is an opportunity to learn where your milk comes from, see a live in-action modern dairy operation, and meet the Haubenschild farm family. Visitors will see a sustainable environment-friendly 1,600-acre farm with about 2,500 dairy cattle operated by a three-generation family that is passionate about conservation, recycling, renewable energy, protecting the environment, caring for their animals, ensuring the highest quality milk and food production.
Breakfast on the Farm is an exceptional event for visiting youth and families to see a petting zoo, watch cows being milked, see how cows are fed, what they eat, and where they sleep on soft recycled fiber beds. Visitors are invited to ride tractor and horse-drawn “people-mover” wagons with farm guides who provide a 10-stop informational farm tour.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a pancake breakfast catered by Chris Cakes known for flipping pancakes and fresh cold milk along with sausage, juice, and coffee for $5. Exhibits with samples, recipes, and more will be handed out by Princess Kay, local ag businesses, and organizations.
All the cows are treated like queens-for-the-day, every day. The Haubenschild Farm that has earned the “National Dairy Quality Award” milks about 1,400 cows three times per day. They ship 12,000 gallon (200,000 glasses) of high-quality milk per day. T
he cows and their babies are featured at the Minnesota State Fair Miracle of Birth Center.
A unique feature of the tour will be to learn how the cows’ manure is used to create biogas and electricity. The biogas runs a generator that supplies 2,000 kilowatt hours per day of ‘Green cow power’ electricity. The electricity produced is enough to power the farm and 40 homes through East Central Energy.
The biogas takes 21 days to produce and not 21 million years like fossil fuels do. The biogas process also minimizes manure odors, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and provides clean recycled fiber for bedding the cows. The farm has earned the Minnesota Environmental Initiative Award for Energy Efficiency and the USDA Renewable Energy and Rural Conservation Award.
