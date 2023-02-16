Brides, grooms, maids and matron invited to Sip and See Wedding Event

During February, when even the heartiest have grown weary of the cold and wet Minnesota weather, people pause to observe Valentine’s Day, an occasion to commemorate their love and affection for their significant others.
At the Braham Event Center, where dozens of weddings are marked every year, celebrations of love are a part of their makeup.
It’s no wonder then that staff and volunteers at the event center would devote an afternoon to helping brides and grooms prepare for their nuptials. The Sip and See Wedding Event, planned for Sunday, Feb. 26, brings brides, grooms, and their entourages together for a look at local vendors who can assist them on and prior to their big day.
“We called around to some of our area vendors (who) preferred we do it on Sunday since they have weddings on Saturdays usually. It’s a quieter day for them and for us, too,” said Event Coordinator Kelly Nelson.
This is the second time the Sip and See has been offered. The first was in 2019, and plans were in the works to hold another but were curtailed in 2020.
“We had it in November, right before the pandemic hit and it was awesome,” Nelson said. “But then we couldn’t bring it back. So this is the first time since then.”
According to Nelson, vendors include disc jockeys, hair and make-up stylists, restaurants, wedding officiants, tuxedo rental shops and wedding dress boutiques, which will have sample dresses on hand.
“Dresses, floral, decor, catering, photography — anything to make their day a success,” Nelson said while looking at the huge whiteboard in her office listing around two dozen vendors. “We have maybe twice as many who have said they are interested and just need to fill out the forms. Pretty much anything you can think of that deals with weddings, they want to come.”
One of the perks of attending the free event is chair massages, popular at the first Sip and See. Speaking of “sip,” another perk is brides and grooms will receive a complimentary glass of champagne or non-alcoholic “bubbly,” Nelson said. If the bride and/or groom preregisters, they will receive a VIP gift bag, containing vendor coupons, brochures and other treats.
Nelson stressed that the event may be held at the event center, but no one is obligated to have their wedding there.
“If they have a different venue, we don’t care; brides should still come and visit with all the different vendors and finish off their lists,” she said. “From our standpoint, if some brides come and fall in love with our venue, that’s great. But we also want to continue with our relationships with the area wedding vendors.
“We do this because it’s so helpful (to the prospective brides and grooms) to meet the vendors face to face.”
Nelson said that having a list of vendors is vital for the event center, which hosted 30 weddings last year and more are expected for 2023.
“It’s good for us, too, to meet the vendors in person because, since the 2019 event, the group of vendors that was here has been my core group of vendors that I recommend, so I’m looking forward to meeting even more.”
No admission is charged to attend the Sip and See Wedding Event, which runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. For more information and to preregister for the event, visit brahamcenter.org/upcoming-events. The Braham Event Center is located at 655 8th Street SW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.