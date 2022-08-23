Brief police pursuit results in fatal crash

An attempted traffic stop near Cambridge City Park resulted in a law enforcement officer conducting a brief pursuit that resulted in a fatal collision with a tree shortly after the pursuit was terminated.
According to a press release from the Cambridge Police Department, at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, an officer from the Cambridge Police Department was patrolling City Park when he observed a vehicle leaving the park after hours. The officer ran the license plate and learned the registered owner of the vehicle had a canceled driver’s license. At that time, the officer initiated a traffic stop at 2nd Ave SW and Fern Street South. However, as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped away.
The press release continues that a pursuit began at 11:38 p.m., with the suspect rapidly accelerating south on Fern Street. The officer lost sight of the vehicle as it rounded the corner by Cambridge Medical Center, causing the officer to terminate the pursuit at 11:39 p.m. According to the press release, the officer radioed to dispatch that he had terminated the pursuit.
A short time later, as the officer was driving south on Dellwood Street South, he came upon the suspect vehicle, which had crashed into a tree at the corner of Dellwood Street South and 11th Ave. SW. The vehicle had major front-end damage and was visibly on fire. The officer also learned the driver and a passenger were still in the car and both needed extrication.
The Cambridge Fire Department was called and performed the extrication of both victims. An unnamed male, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was unconscious and was transported to Cambridge Medical Center and later transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center by helicopter. As of press time, he was reported to be in serious but stable condition.
The female driver, who has been identified as 46-year-old Heather Marie Dahlberg of Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Minnesota State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation of the crash. Assisting the Cambridge Police Department at the scene were the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Isanti Police Department, Cambridge Fire Department, Allina Medical Transportation, and the Minnesota State Patrol.
