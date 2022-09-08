Broome running for NB city council

Hello North Branch. I am Evelyn ‘Nadia’ Broome, your candidate for city council. My husband, Barry, our children (ranging in age from 4 to 23), and I recently moved to North Branch, returning to Minnesota after an absence of 12 years. During my absence, I worked for the state of Wyoming in the Department of Education and the Board of Equalization.
As a concerned resident, a mother, and with my experience in government, I will be able to represent our community from both a professional and parental perspective. My goal is to make North Branch a safe, desirable place for people to raise a family, retire, and call home. My experience allows me to represent you personally and professionally. I am interested in your concerns, thoughts, questions, and welcome all suggestions.
I will address the issues of water, higher taxes, lack of business presence/development, and a desire for a community center, among others. I cannot fix these issues alone, but as your council member, I will raise awareness and work toward positive outcomes. Through research, I will strive to provide positive outcomes to issues in our community.
About me: I garden, hike, fish, love entertaining children, and enjoy all the goodness God has provided. I am talented and very creative in many aspects: professionally making and selling cakes and baked goods, home decor, reading, and enjoying my family. Using these talents will help me bring diversity and a broader perspective on issues and opportunities: key factors in North Branch thriving, moving forward, and becoming an exceptional place to live or visit!
As a council member I will be working with you. With your help, we will be able to help our community become the best it can be.
Warm Regards, Evelyn “Nadia” Broome
