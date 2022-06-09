Bruce the Bug Guy to infest local libraries

Everyone is invited to join entomologist Dr. Bruce Giebink, also known as Bruce the Bug Guy, for a lively, hands-on presentation on insects and other related arthropods this summer at all seven outreach locations of the East Central Regional Library.
Live critters and other fun props will give you a unique opportunity to experience these fascinating creatures in a close-up, interactive manner. No registration is necessary.
Bruce the Bug Guy presents on Monday, June 20, 10 a.m., Braham Event Center, 655 8th Street SW, Braham, and at 1 p.m. at the Isanti Community Center, 208 ½ 1st Avenue NW, Isanti.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
East Central Regional Library provides Outreach Services to serve many of the smaller communities in the region where there is not a full service library.
For more information including the Outreach schedule, visit ecrlib.org.
