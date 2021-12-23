The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources approved $12.7 million in Clean Water Fund grants today to improve water quality in streams, lakes and groundwater across the state. Most of the grant funding is allocated for voluntary conservation projects across Minnesota, including funding for projects that focus on improving and protecting drinking water.
Blue Lake in Isanti County is among 31 grants dedicated to specific projects and practices. Blue Lake is located in western Isant County, close to the border of Sherburne County.
According to information provided by the BWSR, the Isanti Soil & Water Conservation District requested funds to “continue our mission to improve the quality of Blue Lake and ensure the lake does not get listed as impaired. Recent data indicates the lakes’ 10-year average total phosphorus and chlorophyll-a concentration hover just above state standards.
The lakes protection goal, as set in the Rum River Watershed Restoration and Protection Study, requires a 360-pound reduction of TP. Internal loading was identified as the root cause of degraded water quality.”
Because the Isanti district will now have the funding it applied for, the project can move forward and reduce the TP by 590 pounds per year by applying a buffered alum treatment, as recommended in the Alum Feasibility Study.
The treatment will be split into two half doses, with the first applied in 2022 and the second in 2024. The Isanti SWCD is also currently working to reduce 102 pounds per year from upland sources and has already reduced upland TP loading by over 40%.
The SWCD and its partners have identified a path to improved recreation in Blue Lake, and an alum treatment is the next logical and cost-effective step.
“Clean water is fundamental to the health and well-being of the people who call Minnesota home,” said BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke. “These grants will improve water quality throughout the state, advancing the Clean Water Fund’s goal to make more of our waters fishable, swimmable and drinkable.”
Four other grants awarded throughout the state will support multipurpose drainage management, and four will focus on projects that specifically address drinking water issues.
