Cambridge-Isanti High School advances to the State Economics Challenge competition after 82 teams of students excelled in a series of tests in microeconomics, macroeconomics, and international economics and current events. The four students representing the school, along with their coaches, social studies teachers Breanne Schoen and Tyler Haft, will compete against other high schools in the championship held virtually at the end of April 2022.
The team from Cambridge-Isanti High School competed in the David Ricardo division of the Minnesota Economics Challenge. The David Ricardo division is for students in a general or introductory course in economics or personal finance. The students, along with other teams, qualified for the state championship using online tests due to ongoing concerns about public health and exposure.
The Economics Challenge program is the flagship program from the Minnesota Council on Economic Education providing students from across the state an opportunity to demonstrate their economic understanding and reasoning skills.
Each year, more than300 high school students from around Minnesota compete in regional competitions to qualify for the state championship, this year held virtually in April.
In total, 303 students from 18 schools across Minnesota participated in the Regional Economics Challenge.
