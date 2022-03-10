In its long, 34-year history, the Cambridge-Isanti Mock Trial team has won its fair share of cases, but never the “big one,” that is until this year, as the team captured its first-ever region championship and state competition appearance.
Mock Trial is a competition where teams of students from schools portray lawyers and witnesses as they argue a fictional case in front of actual judges against an opposing high school. The judges score each team members’ performance, including everything from lead and assistant attorneys, witnesses, and even bailiffs, with the team’s total score deciding the outcome.
“Trials are grueling, taking approximately two to three hours,” said C-I coach Michael Galligan, “and include all the actual functions of a real trial to include direct and cross examination of witnesses, arguing objections, entering evidence exhibits, and delivering opening and closing statements.”
Led by senior captains Natalie Randall (lead prosecution attorney) and Abby Bettendorf (lead defense attorney), the Jackets went undefeated during the regular season, beating St. Cloud Apollo twice, Battle Lake, and Buffalo.
In the Region 1 finals, C-I topped St. Michael-Albertville by a 3-0 judges vote to earn their “trip” to state (all competitions were held virtually again this year).
In the state competition, C-I lost to eventual state runner-up Lakeville South in the first round, but then defeated Visitation and then Buffalo to finish in seventh place out of 16 teams.
“Natalie and Abby’s work to lead the process, mold the case, and mentor their teammates played a key role in our success,” Galligan said.
In fact, Randall’s performance was so strong she was awarded as an all-state attorney. Joining her with state accolades was Sophia Masters, who as a rookie to the team earned all-state witness honors.
Like any other team competition, it took more than just one or two quality members to achieve success.
“Our assistant attorneys, junior Thomas Moran and sophomore Alison Hernandez, provided timely and astute support in their roles,” Galligan said.
“The witness crew was led by senior veteran Hayden Kassa, who began his career as a freshmen bailiff and worked his way up to giving excellent performances as a witness.” Junior Blake Neubauer also provided character-filled performances as a veteran witness as well as comic relief during practices.
“The amazing fact about the run this team went on is it included four first-time participants in the witness corps — juniors Sophia Masters and Elijah Olson joined by freshmen Chloe Fromm and Mahkaela Francis gave enthralling performances as they portrayed characters in the case,” Galligan concluded.
