Following the legal opinion from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison regarding the practice of schools providing an alternate lunch menu for students whose meal balance reaches zero, Cambridge-Isanti, and other schools across the state, are struggling to come up with a policy everyone can stomach.
This practice, which has been dubbed “lunch shaming” by opponents, entails the providing of something such as a cheese sandwich and milk to students if their parents or guardians fail to keep an adequate balance on debit accounts set up for easier payment of school lunches. They claim the act of taking away the scheduled menu items and replacing them with an alternative in plain sight of other students unduly embarrasses kids for something that isn’t their fault.
Conversely, many school districts claim the practice is simply a way for districts to minimize the financial impact of food expenses that go uncompensated by parents, whether it is done intentionally or unintentionally. Further, they state that districts offer plenty of opportunities for families to sign up for reduced or free lunches through the district, something that is legislatively mandated. The districts in turn are compensated by the government for each student who receives free or reduced-price lunches through this program. However, if a student’s debit card reaches a negative dollar amount and isn’t refilled, districts must eat that dollar amount and take it out of their general fund.
During the C-I School’s December School Board meeting, board member Nikki Johnson requested a discussion of the topic by the entire board following the first reading of the district’s updated policy.
“The question at hand is what happens when there are tens of thousands of dollars in debt,” said Superintendent Nate Rudolph.
“That’s one of the questions I have,” said Board member Carri Levitski. “Did Ellison take into account he will have to reimburse all these districts? Of course not. Another mandate that is unfunded.”
Board member Aaron Berg mentioned how when he was in college, any unpaid fees would mean students wouldn’t receive their diplomas. That option, however, was already deemed to be illegal based on previous legislation.
“I think we really need to find our voice in the legislature,” said Boardmember Lynn Wedlund. “We just can’t keep having these extremely expensive programs forced upon every school district. No matter how good they are, if they’re not funded by the state, individual school districts can’t bear these costs. As much as we would like to feed every student every day — we could during COVID because we got extra money, but they aren’t giving us the money they should have been giving us a year ago.”
According to Food Services Director Nathan Huff, he has been closely monitoring the total amount of debt that has been accrued since Ellison’s opinion was revealed, which he said was around $1,600 - $1,700, which is about the same as it was before the opinion.
“We are really talking about a small percentage (of families who fail to replenish their balance),” said Rudolph.
Levitski said she felt some people would abuse the fact there are no immediate repercussions for going into debt.
“There are some people who feel that their tax dollars should pay for a meal,” she said. “So there’s going to be some that inevitably say ‘I’m not paying anymore,’ and I don’t think that’s right.”
“I have faith in our community,” countered Wedlund. “I don’t think we’re going to have a lot of people that are going to take advantage of this.”
Another area of question was how and when does a school district try more drastic ways to collect lunch debt. According to Chair Tim Hitchings, districts are allowed to utilize collection agencies, however, they are not allowed to use volunteer non-staff members. He attributed that to data privacy laws.
Finance Director Chris Kampa said the minimum amount of debt a collection agency will attempt to collect is $50, but their service fees could be as high as 50% of the debt collected. The district is not charged for any debt the collection agency fails to collect. But if that does happen, even the smallest amount of debt would count against a person’s credit rating.
Since this was the first reading of the policy, no formal action was taken, and the policy will come before the board again at a future meeting, by which time hopefully more concrete numbers and additional information will have presented itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.