C-I School Board to hold special election

A rare midterm vacancy in the Cambridge-Isanti School Board will prompt a special election on Nov. 7 to fill that vacancy.
The vacancy was created as current board member Gary Hawkins turned in his resignation due to moving outside the district boundaries. Since Hawkins has about a year-and-a-half left in his term, state statute dictates a special election be held to fill his seat.
The filing period for the special election will be from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15. Anyone interested can file during office hours at the District Offices.
Early voting will be available from Sept. 22 to Nov. 6 via either mail or in person. Early in-person voting will also take place at the District Offices. Like with the last referendum election, the district plans on having combined polling places at Cambridge Fire Hall and the Isanti Community Center, however, the district still needs to confirm the availability of both locations.
The winner of the election will be sworn in following the canvassing of results in November, however, due to the school board meeting a week earlier than normal in November, the person’s first meeting won’t be until December.
Additionally, since there are more than 90 days before the special election, the board is required to fill the seat on an interim basis via appointment. During the June 22 board meeting, former Chair Tim Hitchings was the lone nominee presented by the board, thus automatically making him the appointee by consensus. Hitchings will fill the seat until the special election is held. If he wishes to fill the remainder of the term — which runs until Jan. 1, 2025, he will have to file to be on the special election ballot.
