C-I Schools names two new principals

Cambridge-Isanti Schools has selected two familiar leaders to fill two elementary school principal positions vacated by retirements.
Sara Edwards, an assistant principal at Becker Elementary School and former School For All Seasons teacher, will succeed Mark Ziebarth as principal at Isanti Intermediate and C-I STEAM School next year. Edwards started her career in 2007 as a first-grade teacher in Cambridge-Isanti Schools. After briefly working in another district, she returned to School For All Seasons and later became an academic coach in 2016. She has served on leadership committees for positive behavior interventions, the building leadership team, and Teaching & Learning Advisory Council. Superintendent Nate Rudolph noted that Edwards was an integral team leader for the School For All Seasons and was deeply involved in its transition to the C-I STEAM School in 2021.
Neil Schiller, an elementary principal in Willow River Area Schools and a Bluejacket parent, will become principal at Cambridge Primary School, following Rhonda Malecha’s retirement at the end of this school year. Shiller began his career as a special education paraprofessional in 2011. He later became an elementary teacher in Red Lake for three years before moving to Hinckley-Finlayson School as a classroom teacher and later as an assistant principal. Schiller served as a high school principal in Willow River Area Schools for one year before returning to his calling at the elementary school for three years.
School principal selection is a very competitive process in Cambridge-Isanti Schools. The process involves feedback from staff and families about the qualities most important in school leadership, as well as interviews and school tours with finalists. Committees narrowed the candidate pool to finalists, and approximately 55 staff, parents, and student volunteers were involved in the selection.
Edwards and Schiller will begin their new principal roles on July 1.
