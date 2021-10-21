C-I Schools operating referendum, one NB school board seat up for election

Unlike most odd-numbered years, voters in the Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch Area School Districts will have a reason to get out and vote on Nov. 2.
C-I Schools operating referendum
For the second-straight year, the C-I School District is asking residents to approve an operating referendum in order to increase their revenue. According to the district, C-I Schools continues to lag behind a vast majority of the districts in the state when it comes to per-student revenue and spending. According to the most recent statistics, the district is in the bottom 7% in the state in those two categories. As a result, the district has cut $8.5 million from their budget over the last three years, which is approximately one-seventh of the district’s $60 million budget.
Unlike last year’s referendum, this year’s is broken up into two questions. The first question is labeled as “Authorization to Hire/Retain High-Quality Teachers and Support Students.” If approved, this question will increase the district’s revenue by $565 per pupil, and would be applicable for ten years.
The second question is labeled “Additional Authorization to Support Vocational Technology and College Readiness.” If approved, it will increase the district’s revenue by $121 per pupil, and would also be applicable for ten years. Question 2 can only pass if question 1 passes.
According to the district, the impact on a home valued at $200,000 would be an increase in its property taxes by $12 per month. Passing of the referendum would also trigger approximately $500,000 in additional revenue from the state.
What if it doesn’t pass?
Until recently, the primary focus of the district’s information centered around how passing the referendum would be for “student support, hiring/retaining high-quality teachers, reducing class sizes, and enhancing career readiness.” Last week, however, the district started emphasizing what would happen if it again failed.
“Without new revenue, we can expect another $1 - 1.7 million in reductions,” said Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph in an email to students’ parents, which he also read at the Oct. 14 School Board meeting. “We can’t trim around the edges. We need to look at significant restructuring and changes for the future.”
While not being able to go into specifics on what those changes will be, some of the possible most impactful cuts would be the reduction of elective courses offered at the high school. “With the additional cuts, fewer classes would be available to students and more electives would be cut, up to 75%.”
Rudolph explained 52 credits are required to graduate, with 36 of those credits being required classes, leaving 16 credits for electives. Calculated out, the cuts would eliminate four to 12 elective credits.
“Cuts would impact career-technical education, family and consumer science, personal finance, business, world languages, art, band, choir, physical education, and electives in English, math, science and social studies.”
Rudolph added which classes would remain would depend on which classes see the largest student enrollment.
According to Rudolph, besides those cuts, there would also be a reduction in academic support programs, an increase in facility use fees, further elimination of middle school activities and/or an increase in activity fees, the possible complete elimination of the School for all Seasons program (which had previously seen its schedule changed from a year-round calendar to a traditional calendar, plus their number of grade levels), plus increasing the distance where students are able to take the buses from one mile to two miles away. (For a more detailed explanation of the possible cuts, see Dr. Rudolph’s column on page 5 or go to c-ischools.org for full details of the referendum).
Where to vote
Currently, early voting is available at two locations. The first is the C-I Schools District Office, located at 625A Main Street North, Cambridge. Voting hours are 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.
The second location is Cambridge-Isanti High School at 430 8th Ave NW, Cambridge, using the main entrance. Voting hours are weekdays, 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., except for Thursdays when voting hours are extended to 8 p.m. There will also be voting available from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. On Monday, Nov. 1 it will also be extended to 5 p.m.
On election day, since it is only the two ballot questions, not all of the typical polling locations will be open. Voters within the Cambridge-Isanti School District will either go to the Cambridge Fire Hall or Isanti Community Center (see sidebar).
North Branch School Board
For residents in the North Branch Area Public School District, there is one seat on the school board up for election, which will fill the remaining term of Kirby Ekstrom, who resigned after moving out of the district last January. The board appointed Jesse LaValla to fill that seat until a special election could be called on Nov. 2. Lavalla is the only person to officially file for election, and nobody has openly declared a write-in campaign.
For those wishing to vote, the only polling place will be located at Main Street Church, located at 6500 Main Street, North Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.