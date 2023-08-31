C-I Schools to reconstruct parking lots

The Cambridge-Isanti School District’s parking lots will be receiving much-needed improvements over the next couple of years. And as a bonus, the improvements won’t have a negative impact on taxpayers.
According to Finance Director Chris Kampa, the district will be funding the massive project through the tax abatement process, which allows the district to fund certain projects using taxpayer money without the requirement of calling for a referendum vote. Kampa said this process is covered under Minnesota Statutes 469.1812 to 469.1815 and has been interpreted by the Minnesota Department of Education to include the construction or renovation of parking lots.
He said although the total estimated price of the project will likely eclipse $6 million, he, along with financial advisory firm Ehlers Inc. have come up with a plan that wouldn’t directly increase property taxes.
“We’ve been restructuring our debt and creating capacity in our levy,” Kampa said. “There are many pieces to this puzzle, and putting these unique pieces together, the headline is that we can accomplish a $6 million parking lot project without impacting property taxes. And we have a unique opportunity to do a much-needed project at a fiscally advantageous time.”
Boiled down, the district can accomplish this by issuing 9 smaller-amount property tax abatements/debt service levies over 9 years. Those smaller bonds would create a level tax rate compared with taxes payable in 2023.
“Just as a homeowner might take out a home equity line of credit when their car loan is paid off to not increase their expenses, we are essentially doing the same thing, but as a school district, our numbers are much larger,” Kampa said.
Kampa said it is abundantly clear why this project is needed. “Across the district, a lot of our parking lots are older. They are heavily used. And we do not have the capacity in our general fund budget to adequately pay for this project.”
While not revealing specific details of the project, Kampa indicated this would be more than simply resurfacing the lots that have developed more craters in them than the moon.
“Cambridge Middle School has consumed a lot of our parking lot budget in the last ten years, and we need to find a permanent solution and stop throwing money at it,” Kampa said. “Enrollment at the high school is at an all-time high. We have 1,500 students and thousands of visitors every year. We don’t have enough parking spaces and the ones we do have are in rough shape. We are currently leasing a church parking lot a few blocks away down the street in order to accommodate all of our parking needs.
“Another safety concern is the parent parking at our middle schools,” Kampa continued. “We have cars lined up for miles and it has created numerous accidents which endangers our students and staff.”
The timeline for the project would be for the district to award the sale of the general obligation tax abatement bonds sometime in the winter or spring of 2024. The projects themselves would start in the summer of 2024, and according to Kampa, “the timeline will be based on the bids we receive. Our preference would be to complete the project in one summer. However, if we get better price execution by spreading it over two years we will take that approach.”
