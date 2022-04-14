We’re building the next generation of innovators and inventors. With hands-on, project-based learning and interdisciplinary activities, Cambridge-Isanti STEAM School is now enrolling curious and creative elementary students for grades kindergarten through 5 for next year.
Wondering if C-I STEAM School is right for your child?
Learn more about this unique learning community at our Kindergarten Round-up on April 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Isanti Intermediate School, 101 Ninth Avenue NE, Isanti.
If your child not only asks why, but also how do things work, you may be raising a future engineer, scientist or technology developer. Nurture their natural curiosity. The C-I STEAM program is open to all students in grades kindergarten through 5.
The program allows more cross-grade level teaming and allows families with multiple children to keep them in the same school building from kindergarten through fifth grade. Transportation is provided to C-I STEAM School for any children residing within the Cambridge-Isanti Schools district boundaries.
There is no cost to attend Cambridge-Isanti STEAM School. The public school program, formerly known as School For All Seasons, now follows the same school calendar as the rest of the schools in the district.
The redesigned elementary program will now incorporate more early engineering concepts, science and technology in addition to arts and math. Reading and early literacy also remain a key focus as the foundation for all other learning.
Students who are not yet enrolled in a Cambridge-Isanti school are invited to call the school or begin the enrollment registration online at https://www.c-ischools.org/enroll. If your child is currently enrolled in a Cambridge-Isanti school and you wish to transfer enrollment to the C-I STEAM School for fall, please contact the school office at 763-552-8800.
If you have a child who will be turning five years old before Sept. 1, 2022, now is the time to enroll in kindergarten! Kindergarten Round-up events will be held as follows:
• Isanti Primary School — April 25, 2022, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Cambridge-Isanti STEAM School — April 26, 2022, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Cambridge Primary School — April 28, 2022, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
