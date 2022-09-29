As the winter heating season approaches, payment plans and energy assistance are available to help Minnesotans stay safe and warm.
CenterPoint Energy is reminding residential customers about Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule, which protects Minnesotans who may have difficulty paying their heating bill by preventing disconnection of their natural gas service from Oct. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023.
Under the Cold Weather Rule, customers are required to set up a payment plan with their utility to prevent disconnection of their service. To arrange a payment plan, CenterPoint Energy customers can call 800-245-2377 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, or visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Assistance.
“For any CenterPoint Energy customer who may be facing financial hardships, the most important thing to do is call us now to establish a payment plan and also see if you’re eligible for energy assistance to help with your heating bills,” said Christe Singleton, CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Minnesota Gas. “As long as you follow a payment plan, the Cold Weather Rule will prevent disconnection of your natural gas service and help you and your family stay safe and warm this winter.”
A payment plan takes into consideration a customer’s financial situation and any other special circumstances. The payment plan must be agreeable to both the customer and CenterPoint Energy. If an agreed-upon payment plan cannot be reached, customers have a right to appeal under the Cold Weather Rule.
CenterPoint Energy representatives can also help refer customers to programs and services that provide financial assistance, including Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program. This federally-funded program helps pay for home heating costs and furnace repairs for income-qualified households. Applications are accepted beginning Oct. 1.
CenterPoint Energy customers may also sign up for an Average Monthly Billing Plan, which spreads natural gas costs throughout the year to help manage winter payment peaks. Customers can sign up at CenterPointEnergy.com/MyAccount or by calling 800-245-2377.
Customers are encouraged to take advantage of energy efficiency offerings and resources to assist in managing natural gas bills this heating season. More information on rebates, energy-saving products and the Home Energy Squad® program can be found at CenterPointEnergy.com/SaveEnergy.
