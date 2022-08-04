Like a large number of entities, the city of Cambridge is looking at ways to stave off the effects of inflation. One way that has become commonplace among local governments is to start projects or make purchases earlier than originally planned. In this case, the project is the construction of a new well on the east side of the city.
According to Public Works/Utilities Director Todd Schwab, the water utility’s capital improvement plan called for the construction of a production well labeled as “No. 9” starting in 2023. Schwab said this well would be the last well located in the existing northeast well field and it would bring the water treatment facility to full capacity. The location of the well would be near 337th and Xylite.
“The plan references 2023 as the start year for the construction,” Schwab told the council, “but due to the rapidly increasing costs staff is requesting that the start date be moved up one year.”
Schwab said the project would be done in four phases; phase 1 is well site investigation and permitting; phase 2 is preliminary and final design; phase 3 is bidding and contracting, and phase 4 is construction administration and observation services. He added that the project could start as soon as August 2022 and be completed by January 2024.
He asked the council to approve an agreement with SEH to provide engineering services for design, bidding, and overseeing construction of the well at a cost not to exceed the amount of $139,100. He concluded by saying there were adequate funds in the 2022 capital improvement plan. That request was passed unanimously by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.