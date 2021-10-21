Cambridge adjusts revolving business loan fund

In an attempt to improve the city’s business retention and expansion efforts, the Cambridge City Council has modified their Revolving Loan Fund to differentiate between the manufacturing and the downtown revolving loan funds.
According to Assistant City Administrator Athanasia Lewis, there have been inquiries about sites in Cambridge, and their willingness to purchase participation in a loan to the potential business as an incentive for that business to move to Cambridge. However, since the current guidelines were limited, the city was not able to extend such an offer.
The city’s revolving loan fund was made possible based on a grant the city received and subsequently loaned out for the sale of Cambridge Metal and Plastics back in 2007. The interest on that grant loan, which totaled $114,315, was retained by the city to use at their discretion for other business incentives. The city still has approximately $66,000 remaining of that money.
According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, the proposed modifications would be additional benefit to the city since direct participation in loans would enable the city to be in a better financial position should the loan get defaulted on.
“In the event of a default, where we would usually take a significantly subordinate position (meaning the city would be a lower priority for recouping money), we’re taking a position that puts us on a prorated basis with the other, larger notes,” explained Vogel. “So if we’re $50,000 of a $200,000 note, we’re 25% of that. Should something default, we would get a quarter of that amount that was collected through the default process.”
library Air conditioning improved
Play Inc Arts, who rents a section within the new Cambridge Library, is getting hot reviews, but not in a good way.
“We were notified by Play Inc Arts that they were having heating issues this summer, and the cooling in the space was inadequate,” Vogel said.
According to Vogel, the current configuration doesn’t allow for the temperature to be controlled within their space, and since that space has several windows facing east, the space heated up in the morning much quicker than the rest of the library. Vogel said in talking with Air Conditioning Associates, Inc, who originally installed the air conditioning in the library, they could add a new AC system for this space that would provide the tenant control over the temperature of the unit.
“Looking at the lease agreement with Play Inc, I think it is absolutely our responsibility to take care of this issue,” Vogel told the council.
According to Finance Director Caroline Moe, the money for this fix, which comes to $9,957, would come from the $100,000 fund established by the city for needed repairs to the library.
“That was one of the reasons why we advocated for setting up that fund,” said Moe. “Because invariably, when we do a building project, there’s something not quite right and we have to come back and do some fixing. This is a perfect example of why we should be doing that.”
Moe added that the city adds $5,000 a year to the fund to keep a large enough balance for future fixes.
As a side question, Council Member Mark Ziebarth asked why that fund wasn’t used to pay for the new handicapped parking spot and reserved parking signage in the east parking lot?
Moe explained that the city’s policy is that capital expenditures must be over $5,000. “Since the those library signage issues were less than that, it’s not appropriate to take it out of a capital fund.”
