Cambridge Ambassador Program accepting Ambassador, Little Miss candidates

Young women who are juniors in high school through age 20 who live, work, or attend(ed) school in Isanti County are encouraged to participate in the Cambridge Ambassador Program’s Candidate Experience for 2022.
A multitude of activities focused on fun and friendship, enhancing personal and professional skills, mentoring opportunities, and developing a spirit of volunteerism will be offered throughout the experience, which begins with the Candidate Kick-Off on April 24 and runs through the Crowning Celebration on June 17. One hundred percent attendance is not required. There is no cost to participate, thanks to the generosity of local sponsors.
Little girls who attend school in Isanti County and are 5 years old by May 1 or are currently in kindergarten or first grade are eligible to participate in the Little Miss portion of the program.
For this year only, girls currently in second or third grade are also eligible to make up for missed opportunities the past two years.
The program, which is non-competitive and focused on fun and friendship, begins on May 4 and concludes June 14.
Registration forms and further information for both candidate age groups are available for download from links on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page or by emailing lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com.
Ambassador applications are also available in the CIHS Student Office.
For further questions, please call Program Director Laurie Solle at 612-991-1687, email lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com, or visit the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.