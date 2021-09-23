The Cambridge City Council is seeking three individuals to serve on the Parks, Trails and Recreation Commission. Two of these positions are for regular three-year terms. One is for a Youth Representative which is a one-year term. Incumbent Commissioners may also apply for reappointment as long as they do not exceed the term limit requirements of serving nine consecutive years.
The Parks, Trails and Recreation Commission is an advisory board that reviews and makes recommendations to the Cambridge City Council on the development and organization of city parks, trails, and recreational programs. The Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission typically holds one regular meeting each month and additional meetings as needed. Residency within the City limits is required.
If you are interested in serving on the Cambridge Parks, Trails and Recreation Commission, please contact Amy Norling for an application at 763-552-3210 or anorling@ci.cambridge.mn.us. Applications may also be obtained at Cambridge City Hall, 300 3rd Avenue NE or online at www.ci.cambridge.mn.us. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Potential applicants will be interviewed for appointment at their regular council meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at approximately 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.