Cambridge announces summer entertainment for everyone

Whether you love movies or music, or you just want to find a new activity for the kids to enjoy, Cambridge city leaders have a roster of summer activities to entertain and enlighten everyone.
Kids of all ages invited
Kids’ summer events will take place at the City Park, 810 Second Avenue SW, every fourth Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Kicking off the season will be music for young people and those who are young at heart: The Teddy Bear Band will perform on May 26.
Also on the agenda for the season will be the Little Blue’s Traveling Zoo on June 23; Bounce House Bonanza on July 28; and Mini Magic 4 Munchkins and Balloon Animals, which is geared to children aged 3 to 5.
According to information from the city of Cambridge, child care centers and schools are welcome to bring their care. In case of bad weather, these activities will move to the Cambridge Public Library.
Dancing in the Street
Music lovers will have a choice of several different concerts and different genres of music to enjoy; they can also choose whether to go on a Thursday or Friday evening.
The first Concert in the Park on Friday, June 3, will feature acoustic rock artist Seth Doud. Subsequent Friday-night concerts will showcase classic rock performers SongBlast, on June 30; country band Hillbilly INC on July 15; and classic rock band Flying Train Wreck on Aug. 5. The final Friday concert on Sept. 8 will feature Uncle Chunk, a band that plays everything from Lil Naz X to Nirvana.
All Friday concerts will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Concert-goers are asked to bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Cambridge Bar and Grill Food Truck will be on hand for refreshments. Pets are welcome, but they must be on a leash. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will move to the Cambridge City Center Mall.
Discover Downtown Cambridge is sponsoring the Thursday night concerts in keeping with its Third Thursday events. The first of those concerts will be on June 16 with a performance by country band Shirts & Skins. Classic rock band Verge will play at the July 21 concert, with Good For Gary, which plays a variety of different genres of music, playing on Aug. 18.
Like the Friday concerts, the Thursday concerts will be from 6:30 to 8:30. Bands will perform at the intersection of Main Street South and Second Avenue Southwest; the bad-weather locale will be City Center Mall. Attendees are encouraged to dance in the street and enjoy Cookies with the Council. Cambridge Bar and Grill’s Food Truck will be in attendance, and folks are asked to bring their chairs and blankets.
The Cambridge Fire Department is again planning on having their ladder truck during the Third Thursday concerts as a “pop-up splash pad” for anyone wanting to cool off.
Films for the Family
For people who love family films, the city and GTI Cambridge Theatres are joining forces to present four movies, all starting at dusk, or around 9 p.m. The first film set for Saturday, June 4, is “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” starring LeBron James. This movie will be shown at City Park. On July 2, “Tom and Jerry, The Movie” will play at Central Green Park at 1455 Fern Street S. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers, will be shown on Aug. 6 at Peterson Park, 210 16th Avenue SE. The final film of the summer will be “Think Like a Dog,” playing, naturally, at the Dog Park, 1821 East Rum River Drive S.
All movies are rated PG. Blankets and/or chairs will be needed, and GTI will be selling snacks. Pets are welcome but must be leashed. In case of bad weather, the movies will play at the City Center Mall.
But wait; there’s more
Other activities include disc golf, a bankshot basketball court, a public shuffleboard court, and a skate park. Events on the agenda for the end of summer include Cambridge Customer Appreciation Day on Sept. 16;Recycling Day on Sept 17; and the city-wide garage sale, also on Sept. 17.
To find out about these and other events taking place this summer, visit the city website at ci.cambridge.mn.us or discoverdowntowncambridge.org.
