Cambridge awards street improvement bid

The next-to-last step in the process for the city of Cambridge’s biannual street improvement project has been finalized with the awarding of the contract.
According to City Engineer Todd Blank, the city received two bids for the project, which is admittedly a lower number than in years past.
“In the past, you might be used to seeing four, maybe six bids,” Blank told the Cambridge Council during its April 17 meeting. “But as you know, we are transitioning these projects, so we are no longer replacing all the pipes underground, and it’s mainly replacing the pavement and dealing with the curb and gutter. So now you’re attracting the paving contractors.”
Despite the low number of bids, Blank said the two were very favorable, with both coming in under the engineer’s estimate. Blank recommended the city award the bid to Knife River Corporation, whose $4,261,953.74 bid was about $88,000 under that of Minnesota Paving.
“Knife River does a vast majority of the paving in this area,” Blank said. “They do virtually all of the paving on our street projects.”
Additionally, Blank asked the council to approve construction engineering services to SEH at a cost not to exceed $495,000.
“It’s a very large project,” Blank said. “We are probably going to need two full-time people and surveyors out there.”
CAMBRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER UPDATE
Also at the April 17 meeting, the council heard a brief presentation from Kelly Spratt, president of Cambridge Medical Center. According to Spratt, the plans for the construction of the new medical center are progressing nicely.
“We are in the process of hiring a project manager,” Spratt said. “That will be a person that will be married to us for the next three years here in Cambridge. We are getting ready to interview architects.”
After that is the planning stage, where Allina will seek input from staff and the general community.
“It’s a very fun process; it’s a little bit arduous. But we really look at every square inch and every square foot of the new facility to make sure it’s optimized.”
Then would come naming a general contractor for the project.
“Overall, we anticipate taking the next year to do that planning phase, and then it would take about two years to build it. Right around (the first quarter) of 2025 is when we would be looking to open.”
As for services, Spratt said it is putting a “pause” on the elimination of inpatient mental health services.
“There’s been some changes that have not been foreseen in the run-up to that decision. Moving forward, both not only internally across Allina, but externally across the state, that we will likely have inpatient mental health not only currently as we sit today, but we will most likely be building that into the new facility.
The status of inpatient obstetrics, however, has not changed. Spratt said it is still looking at discontinuing that service as of May 11, 2022, due mainly to the continued decline in birth rates. Spratt did say that Dr. Li Loo and Dr. Michelle Isley are staying at Cambridge Medical Center to offer outpatient obstetric services.
“We’re continuing to look at ways to grow our outpatient OB services in Cambridge, and to provide even more services.”
