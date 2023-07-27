Cambridge choses standard streetlights

Though the Highway 95 expansion project is at least two years away, the city of Cambridge is already perusing the “ala carte” menu for optional materials for the project. First up on the menu: streetlights and stoplights.
According to City Engineer Todd Blank, during planning for the project, the MnDot will ask the city what it wants for certain aspects of the project. Specifically dealing with the streetlights, MnDOT wants the city to choose either standard, gray poles similar to the ones on the east side of town along Highway 95, or decorative lights, similar to lights along Highway 95 in North Branch.
Blank explained that MnDOT policy is they will pay for half the costs of the standard lighting, with the city paying the other half. However, if the city chooses decorative lighting, the city is responsible for the entire difference between the two.
Blank explained the difference, besides the aesthetics, of the two is the decorative poles allow for the placing of brackets to hang flag poles, banners, or flower baskets. The decorative poles also come with an outlet for use with such things as Christmas decorations.
“We have roughly estimated the cost of this,” Blank said. “There are about 26 lights that will be in the corridor. If you chose to do something more decorative, it would be an increase of about $65,000 over what we currently have in the capital improvement plan.”
Blank said the city’s portion of the standard lights would be about $190,000. If the city chooses decorative lights, its cost would be $390,000. He added the CIP’s budget for lighting is $325,000.
MnDOT also asked what type of traffic light poles should be used. Again, there are two choices: standard poles, which would cost the city about $650,000, or decorative poles which would cost the city about $770,000; $120,000 over budget.
The city council is of split minds.
“I like the steel, galvanized, less maintenance, much cheaper option for both,” said Councilmember Aaron Berg. He added he felt the decorative option didn’t match the current decorative lighting that runs along Main Street. And the standard ones do match what is in place on the east end of town.
“I’m on the opposite side of you on this,” said Mayor Jim Godfrey. “I think this (the decorative poles) will match what we have downtown with the flowers, the brackets and electrical outlets for putting up lights.”
City Administrator Evan Vogel stated that staff recommended finding a way to pay for the decorative poles, citing that whichever they choose, the city would probably be stuck with them for the next 50 years.
Councilmember Bob Shogren stated he preferred the less expensive options, since the council has pledged to be as levy-conscious as possible. Councilmember Mark Ziebarth agreed with going with the standards of both.
Blank said that he will relay to MnDOT the city’s initial desire to go with the standard versions, the council’s decision isn’t set in stone yet, so they would have an opportunity to switch to the decorative versions for a while yet.
