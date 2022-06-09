Cambridge Christian grad Clara Morlock named National Merit Finalist

Clara Morlock, a 2022 graduate of Cambridge Christian School, has been awarded a National Merit Scholarship, an award that recognizes academic excellence in students across the United States.
Clara is one of more than 2,600 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities in the United States.
“I am very excited,” Clara said through email “I am also relieved about this because it was a very involved process and I had a lot of anxiety throughout it all.”
Clara said the application process wasn’t difficult, but it was time-consuming.
“There were quite a few steps I had to go through,” she said. “I was chosen as a semi-finalist based on how I did on the PSAT my junior year of high school.
“After I got the notice that I was a semi-finalist, I needed to submit an essay, my ACT scores, my transcripts, an activities list, recommendations, and answer some questions about my family in order to build my profile.”
She equated this process to filling out applications to go to college.
“The most challenging part of it for me was mainly waiting to hear if I was a finalist or not,” she said. “That took about four months.”
In addition to being an exemplary student academically, Clara was also co-captain of the Cambridge Christian Volleyball team her senior year. She also served as treasurer for the student council.
“I was the editor-in-chief for my school’s yearbook, and I served as a teaching assistant for my English teacher,” she added.
When asked which teacher inspired her the most, Clara hedged a bit.
“Throughout my school career, I have been blessed with so many amazing teachers. It is hard to pick just one that has had a big effect on me but if I had to, I would probably say my science teacher, Sarah Morrison. I got to spend a lot of time with her at school,” she said.
“I grew up struggling with self-imposed perfectionism which runs in my family, so her guidance and support were instrumental for me to be able to start to let go of my perfectionism,” she added.
“I also loved learning from her because she was always open for an in-depth conversation about any topic I was interested in.”
Clara intends to attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing. The U of M is the underwriter for Clara’s scholarship.
“At this point, I don’t have a particular specialty I am interested in,” Clara said about her future in nursing. “I’m trying to keep my options open in order to give myself room to change my mind throughout nursing school.”
Another idea has also been bouncing around in her brain as of late.
“I am also debating if I would rather eventually take the physician route or get my (nurse practitioner degree) and then Doctor of Nursing Practice. At this point, I am interested in labor and delivery” she said.
In her free time — when she has free time — Clara loves to read and she also participates in “the fiber arts, so I know how to crochet, knit, spin wool into yarn, and I am learning how to weave on a four-shaft table loom at the moment.
“I also love to go canoeing and camping in the BWCA with my parents, sister, and our two dogs.”
Speaking of her parents, David and Joy Morlock, Clara owes her success to them.
“Throughout my life, they encouraged me to decide for myself about who I am and what I believe in,” Clara said.
Those parents were also gobsmacked when they heard the news of Clara’s honor.
“We were super excited for Clara. She has worked so hard on her academics and to see her rewarded with such recognition and a scholarship was really amazing,” they said in a joint email.
“Instead of imposing their own beliefs on me, they encouraged me to think for myself and make my own decisions,” Clara concluded. “They also taught me to never sacrifice who I am for someone else.”
