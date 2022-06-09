Cambridge Christian School adding more than bricks

Lilac trees are in bloom at Cambridge Christian School, and there is more to be excited about than summer vacation. Foundation is being poured and walls erected for the newest addition. The school, which caters to grades pre-Kindergarten to 12, is expanding administration, recreation, and classroom space. The renovations will benefit the students, their families and the staff at the school. The Cambridge community will grow alongside it. No one is more excited than Superintendent Carol Kuhn.
“The renovations and addition allow for expanded student support services, separated space for PSEO students, and elective offerings expanded,” Kuhn said.
Founded in 1978, CCS has undergone two phases of expansion. Phase one, the initial build, was construction of the first bank of classrooms and a multipurpose room. The other phase introduced an area for early learning.
The newest add-on will reconfigure front space from phase one; increase administration space; add six classrooms and a full gymnasium, increase active play space; and add a pre-4K option to the early-learning section.
Parents will also benefit with new services offered with plans to “host parent classes, community groups, and other outside school hour events,” added Kuhn. As a multigenerational school, it is important to expand services offered to parents as well as the students, she explained.
However, it is the new gymnasium Kuhn is most excited for. “Now students will have their own space to practice.”
Room will be available for full basketball and volleyball courts and wall-to-wall bleachers. Currently, a multipurpose room is used for gymnasium space, and sports practice is held at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, with home games held at the Cambridge Armed Forces Reserve Center.
With a gymnasium of its own, CCS will start hosting additional games, including possibly state tournaments, which will boost tourism in Cambridge. “Stronger schools give back to their community,” she said.
Outdoor space is also improving with more play space for the students. Alongside the current fields for soccer and softball will be “a pad for basketball, foursquare, and other court activities.”
Overall, the building plans will double the school’s footprint. This latest project was approved by the board last fall, and it is thanks to generous donors that set the first stone in place. With 26 acres, there is constant brainstorming on ways to develop the school.
The motto for the new renovations is called “More than Bricks.” In addition to the physical building of the school, the community inside the walls and outside will strengthen.
“The bricks provide the physical space to do the work of challenging minds and enriching hearts,” Kuhn concluded. “We will have the space to enrich students’ relationships through the REACH Framework because we will have not only added classrooms but are expanding the sizes of current rooms.
“Our physical activity, fine arts, and core subjects will have updated fixtures to compete in the 21st century.”
