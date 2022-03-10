Cambridge City Council clarifies liquor license ordinance

The City of Cambridge is taking steps to eliminate the misconception that it is unwelcoming to potential establishments who offer alcohol.
According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, the perception that is permeating is that the city is at its limit for the number of on-sale liquor licenses it will allow to be issued, thus making it impossible for a new business to come in. In reality, however, that is the furthest thing from the truth, and in fact, the city still has its full complement of liquor licenses that can be granted based on state statute.
“I know that we all (the council) at various times or another probably have seen it on a community (Facebook) page or heard from community members that ‘we only have a certain number of licenses to give out and that’s that,’” Vogel said. “And there is some truth to that, but its very incomplete.”
Vogel said state statute allows for a city the size of Cambridge to grant a total of six on-sale liquor licenses, and that the city’s ordinance follows that statute. What the ordinance fails to clarify, however, is that state statute also exempts full restaurants that also offer bar service from that total.
“We are only allowed six licenses, and those licenses are for establishments that basically only serve on-sale intoxicating liquor,” he said. “So a bar that is only a bar or maybe serves, say, frozen pizzas.”
Vogel said the city currently does issue six licenses (to Applebee’s, Pizza Pub, Leader, Cambridge Bar and Grill, Sidelines, and Chapala), however, all six of those businesses are categorized as being restaurants.
Vogel said the catalyst for amending the wording of the ordinance came from a conversation with an unnamed business who was interested in purchasing the old Perkin’s property, however, it was only interested in coming to Cambridge if it would be able to have a full bar and restaurant.
“City ordinance states that the city was only allowed to issue the number of licenses that had been issued at the time the ordinance was passed,” Vogel said. “There was no mention of what that number was, or when the ordinance was passed.
“The proposal here is to basically remove any language that is inconsistent with state statute. This will essentially be a broad advertisement to restaurants that are looking to come here that we are ‘open for business’ and we want them here.”
“If we don’t do this, the chances of us getting a Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Don Julios, or anything goes way down because the first thing they are going to do is look if they can get a liquor license, and they can’t tell from what’s written in our ordinance,” Mayor Jim Godfrey said. “I don’t know why we haven’t talked about this before.”
“I don’t think you’re going to get any ‘nays’ on this,” added Councilmember Bob Shogren.
As Shogren predicted, the motion passed unanimously.
Council voices support for Ukraine
Also at the March 7 council meeting, the council read a proclamation showing its support to the people of Ukraine in light of that country’s being invaded by Russia. At the same time as the reading of the proclamation, it was noted that Northbound Liquor has not, and will not sell any Russian-based liquor.
“The city’s municipal liquor store has brands that are commonly associated as being Russian, such as Stoli and Smirnoff,” Vogel said. “Those distributors have sent out information detailing that they are not even of Russian origin. So currently Northbound Liquor has no Russian spirits or alcohol of any kind and will not carry any until such time this issue is resolved.”
Northern Lights Express update
The council was given a brief presentation by Bob Manzoline regarding the fact there has been a renewed push to make the commuter train project between the Twin Cities and Duluth/Superior a reality. In short, Governor Tim Walz has included money in his bonding bill proposal that would be used for state-matching funds that would enable the project to receive federal funding.
He said that the NLX Commission still considers Cambridge to be an ideal place for a station to be constructed, which was originally proposed to be placed right behind City Hall, with an indoor waiting area to be housed in the mall, across the hallway from the police department.
He added that the project, which would feature four round trips per day of trains traveling at speeds up to 90 miles per hour, would not cost the city any money, but would provide railway upgrades to the city such as improved safety gates at crossings.
