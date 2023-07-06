Cambridge City Park bathrooms reopened... for now

After being completely closed (except for during city-sponsored events) for the past two weeks, the Cambridge City Park bathrooms have been reopened — albeit with shorter hours and under the condition extensive vandalism doesn’t return.
According to Public Works Director Todd Schwab, the closure of the bathrooms was successful in curbing the vandalism for that time period, giving he and Police Chief Todd Schuster enough time to create a simple spreadsheet to be filled out by whomever locks the doors at night. Additionally, public works staff have been instructed to contact the police department whenever they discover vandalism in order to pin down when it is taking place.
On a side note, Schwab said that the closure had apparently caught the attention of the vandals as there was a rather nasty note placed on one of the walls. “This is the ‘clientele’ we are dealing with,” Schwab remarked.
As for potential ways to catch the vandals red-handed, Schwab said they were still looking into placing cameras outside the doors, however they had not heard back from a vendor they had contacted. He noted they have tried cameras before, however the resolution was so low, especially at night, that they were ineffective in identifying potential perpetrators. He also said they tried placing fake cameras in plain sight, however obviously they weren’t convincing enough to act as a deterrent.
Another consideration was to place microphones inside the bathrooms to record the sounds of the vandalism taking place in order to specifically pin down when it is taking place since they can’t place cameras inside. However according to City Administrator Evan Vogel, that too is a violation of state law.
Schwab said he was comfortable with reopening the bathrooms from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., plus keeping them open after 7 p.m. if there was a city-sponsored event taking place.
At first, Councilmember Bob Shogren said he would like to see the bathrooms continued to be closed until they can get more information on the cameras. However, both Mayor Jim Godfrey and Councilmember Aaron Berg indicated they would like to see them reopened (Councilmembers Mark Ziebarth and Lisa Iverson were absent from the meeting).
After Berg made a motion to reopen the bathrooms for the recommended hours, Shogren asked if they would be willing to add to the motion that if the vandalism got bad enough again, it could be up to city staff’s discretion to immediately close them again, rather than having to wait until the next council meeting to get council approval. Both Berg and Godfrey were agreeable to that condition.
One final tidbit with that is Schwab asked if the council wished to replace the water fountains that were destroyed. Schwab said the fountains were located on the outside of the building, so they could again be damaged even if the bathrooms were locked. The council decided it wasn’t worth the money it would cost to replace them.
