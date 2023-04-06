Cambridge Community Garden season opens May 1

The Cambridge Community Garden opens on May 1. Individual garden plots are now available. Seasonal rent is $15 for a 10 x10 foot ground plot with a limit of 3 plots per individual. Raised beds plots, intended individuals having a difficult time working at ground level, rent for $20. Register for a plot at the Isanti County Extension Office in the County Government Center. For additional information call the Extension Office at 763-689-1810. One can also register online using the QR code below. The Garden is located about ¼ mile west of the Isanti County Government Center.
Garden plots will be rototilled and ready for early May planting. Water for the garden is provided. Hand tools are available. There is an 8-foot-high fence surrounding the garden to protect plants from deer browsing.
A preseason Garden meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library. At the meeting one can learn more about the Garden, changes this year, and register for a plot.
The garden is a partnership of the Isanti County Master Gardeners and the City of Cambridge. The Garden is a great place to garden with friends, new and old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.