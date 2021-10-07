Cambridge Community-Wide Read is true account of mountain climb

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in the Star’s Jan. 23, 2020 edition, however the event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Since the Friends of the Cambridge Library opted to choose the same book for the 2021 Community-Wide Read, we are re-running the article, but with updated event information.
The Friends of the Cambridge Library are pleased to announce that “Alone at the Top: Climbing Denali in the Dead of Winter,” by Lonnie Dupre with Pam Louwagie, has been selected as the 2020 Cambridge Community-Wide Read selection.
Now in its 13th year, the Cambridge Community-Read is an award-winning literacy program whose goal is to encourage Cambridge and surrounding community members to come together through the reading and discussion of a common book.
Dupre is an award-winning Minnesota polar explorer, mountaineer and founder of One World Endeavors. “Alone at the Top” is the riveting tale of his solo climb and summit of Denali, North America’s tallest peak, under the harshest conditions.
“Alone at the Top” offers a mountaineer’s firsthand perspective during life-and-death decision-making on the mountain. Dupre takes readers along with him as he struggles to keep his mind and body in shape while facing incredible hardships. He applies the lessons learned on the mountain to everyday life.
Dupre has been featured in numerous documentaries and on a TEDX talk. Dupre is currently planning upcoming polar expeditions in 2020 and 2021.
Among Dupre’s many accomplishments:
- Completed the first west-to-east, 3,000-mile winter crossing of Canada’s famed Northwest Passage by dog team
- Achieved the first circumnavigation of Greenland, a 6,500-mile, all non-motorized journey by kayak and dog team
- Pulled sleds on skis from Canada to the North Pole twice, achieving over 68 million impressions worldwide on issues surrounding climate change
- Accomplished the first solo winter ascent of Alaska’s Mount Denali (20,340 ft.) in January
- Alpine ascent of Kyajo Ri (20,295 ft) in Nepal
- First ascent of Jeannette Peak (10,135 ft) in British Columbia
- Solo ascent of Mount Quincy Adams at 13,615 ft. in Alaska
- First winter ascent of Mount Wood at 15,912 ft. in Yukon
updated events scheduled
A scaled-back schedule has been planned to go along with the Community-Wide Read. There will be a book discussion at North Folk Winery on Oct. 14 starting at 6:30 p.m. This discussion is free to attend, however there will also be pizza, salad, wine and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. For more information on this event, go to www.northfolkwinery.com.
A week later, on Oct. 21, a second book discussion will be held at the Cambridge Public Library, also starting at 6:30 p.m. This event is also free to the public and refreshments will be served.
Finally, on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., there will be a virtual meet and greet with the author via Zoom. Sign up is required for this event by going to ecrlib.org and clicking on the events tab. For more information on these two events, call 763-689-7390 or email head librarian Kirsten at Cambridge@ecrlib.org.
Books are available at ECRL libraries and Scout & Morgan Books.
