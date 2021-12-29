Cambridge council allows for temporary storage pods at local business

The backlog of supply ships trying to dock in the U.S., along with the shortage of truck drivers that created supply shortages at retailers has resulted in an unusual situation for one Cambridge business, prompting them to request an interim use permit from the city.
According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, after having its inventory delayed significantly, Cambridge True Value, doing business as Bay 15, received it all at once rather than over the course of six months. Westover said because it was all delivered at once, the business doesn’t have enough room to store all of it. Therefore, it is asking the city for an Interim Use Permit to place a number of storage pod containers on its lot located at 355 Garfield Street South.
Westover told the city council during its Dec. 20 meeting that some of the containers were proposed to sit on grass, which would go against the city’s ordinances, which states storage containers must sit on a bituminous surface. However, staff was assured by Grant Guestschoff, the owner of the property, that those containers would be the first to be removed once they were emptied.
Westover added that all the containers would be removed gradually over time as they are emptied. She said both Guestschoff and city staff agreed that all of the containers could be removed by the summer, and the IUP would expire on July 31, 2022.
“Staff finds the request reasonable since this is an unusual time in our history with the container/cargo boat/shipping issue, and the request is very temporary,” Westover concluded, adding the Planning Commission unanimously recommends approving the IUP, with one added stipulation that the number of containers doesn’t exceed 30.
“You think we are so far from the coast that yes, we are affected by the supply chain problem, but having that many containers show up at one time is a very unusual situation,” said Mayor Jim Godfrey. “So I am proud we are helping one of our local businesses in this unusual situation.”
Dog owner avoids potentially dangerous designation
Also at the Dec. 20 meeting, the council heard an appeal from Joel Swanson regarding the designation of two of his dogs as “potentially dangerous” following an incident where they allegedly went after a bicyclist “in an agressive manor” on South Birch Street, causing the person to slightly injure his knee after making contact with one of the dogs.
According to Sgt. Giese, who wrote up the complaint, the victim identified the dogs as coming from Swanson’s residence. Giese also stated the victim’s description of the dogs matched Swanson’s dogs.
In his appeal before the council, Swanson admitted he did have an issue with a fence gate on his property that could allowed the dogs to escape, however that problem had been fixed and to his knowledge, his dogs were not loose on that day. He also questioned the part of the report that said one of the dogs “looked maybe like a pit bull,” noting his dogs are a red Belgain shepherd/red retriever mix and a black and white Australian shepherd. He added several of his neighbors own dogs as well.
Swanson’s wife added both dogs are very friendly and in fact one of them will go to work with her.
If a dog is designated as “potentially dangerous,” the owner must have the dog licensed with the city, which includes providing proof the dog(s) are current on all of their vaccinations. The dogs must also be microchipped.
Swanson told the council his dogs are vaccinated, however he couldn’t find the paperwork at the moment. He said they were not licensed nor microchipped. He said he had no problem getting a license, but would prefer to not microchip them.
Since there was a question regarding if Swanson’s dogs were the ones that went after the victim, the council decided to put a stay on the potentially dangerous designation assuming Swanson gets the dogs licensed by Jan. 31.
