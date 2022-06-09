The Cambridge Police Department has been made aware of an upcoming street fight, but it isn’t the least bit concerned about it. In fact, it approves of it taking place.
During the June 6 Cambridge City Council meeting, Cambridge Polic Chief Todd Schuster requested approval to close South Ashland Street between 2nd Avenue SW and 3rd Avenue SW on Saturday, June 25, for American Wrestling Federation matches to take place outside.
The AWF is a regional professional wrestling organization that performs in various cities, mainly as a fundraiser for various organizations. The AWF annually holds matches in the fall at Cambridge-Isanti High School to raise money for Special Olympics.
For this event, which the AWF has titled “Bluejacket Havoc,” admission is free, but proceeds from concessions and raffles will go toward the Cambridge-Isanti Wrestling Program. According to Schuster, the AWF is touting it as a show appropriate for all ages.
He added the AWF was planning on recording the matches to be broadcast on Channel 45 sometime in the future.
Bell time is slated for 6 p.m., but Ashland Street will be closed off from noon until approximately 10 p.m. to allow for setup and teardown.
MAIN STREET RENDERINGS APPROVED
In an effort to obtain citizen input on making downtown Cambridge more attractive to visitors, the council has approved spending $7,800 on visual renderings of possible improvements, which will be used during events such as “Cookies with Council” during Third Thursday events and Customer Appreciation Day.
According to Assistant City Administrator Alex Smith, variations in the renderings could include ideas such as widening the sidewalks, outdoor dining space, or amenities such as benches.
SEH was approved to do the renderings, which will be made up of three completed boards of Main Street perspectives with potential improvement overlays.
Funds for the renderings would come from the redevelopment fund.
