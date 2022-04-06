In an effort to decrease confusion over its meeting schedule, the Cambridge City Council is looking at changing the time of the first meetings of each month.
Currently, the meeting that takes place on the first Monday of each month (barring it falling on a holiday) is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. However, the second meeting of the month, which takes place the third Monday of the month (again, barring it falling on a holiday) is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Councilmember Bob Shogren asked the council to consider changing the time of the first meeting to also begin at 6 p.m. He also suggested that the Economic Development Authority, which is comprised of the entire council and has typically met at 5:45 p.m. on the same day as the second council meeting, change its meetings to begin at 6 p.m., with the council meeting then scheduled to begin “at the conclusion of the EDA meeting.”
According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, such a change would require an ordinance amendment that must be publicly noted in advance of the council voting on it, so the council won’t be able to take action until its next meeting on April 18.
Odds and ends
In other action at its April 4 meeting, the council:
• Heard the annual audit review from Redpath and Company. According to that audit, the city once again got a “clean” opinion, which is the 19th consecutive year of receiving such an audit.
• Approved a purchasing agreement with D & T Leaf Investments, LLC for city-owned land in the industrial park. The purchasing price is $140,263.20;
• Received a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Certificate of Commendation for the city’s wastewater treatment facility. According to Public Works Director Todd Schwab, this is the 13th time the city has received this award;
• Approved a resolution calling for the sale of bonds to fund the 2022 street improvement project; and
• Approved the low bid of $1,737,457.15 by Minnesota Paving & Materials for the airport’s runway reconstruction project, which will take place in 2023. A majority of the project will be funded by the Federal Aviation Administration or state funding, with the city’s cost coming in at around $108,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.