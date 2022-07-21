Cambridge council engages in own form of ‘storage wars’

Not since the television show “Storage Wars” left the air has so much attention been given during a half-hour-plus period to storage containers as there was during the July 18 Cambridge council meeting, when the council tackled five requests for interim use permits for the keeping of storage pods on various business properties.
According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, the catalyst for this flood of IUP applications was approximately a year ago, the city enacted an ordinance for keeping storage pods on properties based on the desire of a mini storage business to utilize them for rental in addition to their permanent units.
“After that happened, we got a list of ‘complaints’ for the storage pods across the city,” Westover told the council, “and finally, we’ve had the chance to send people letters and go out on inspections.”
She added that more IUP applications for storage pods will be on the agenda at the next meeting as well.
Westover said that in trying to tackle all of these requests, the storage pods were categorized into either “business” — which means they are used for financial gain, “permanent” — which means they are not used for financial gain, but will be used for an extended period of time, and “temporary” — which means they will only be on the property for a short period of time.
“Staff finds relevance in allowing the storage pods on a temporary basis for certain circumstances,” Westover said. “However, allowing the storage pods as a permanent alternative to a brick-and-mortar accessory structure for extra business storage space is not appropriate.”
She noted that all storage pods require an IUP to be kept. Other conditions for granting the IUP can also be placed, such as location, color, other aesthetics, and shielding them from public view.
DIFFERENT STROKES FOR DIFFERENT FOLKS
The first IUP request was from J Rettenmaier USA LP, located at 1001 Cleveland St. S, for one storage pod. Westover said the Planning Commission recommended allowing the business to keep the storage pod on site until Nov. 1 to give them time to meet three conditions: providing a grading plan, placing the pod on a paved surface, and installing a fence around the pod. If those conditions were met, they would have to reapply for a longer-term IUP.
After discussion, the council unanimously approved the Planning Commission’s recommendations.
The second request was from R & M Enterprise, located at 205 Railroad St. S, for one storage pod. The Planning Commission recommended the same conditions as the first IUP request — which the council also approved unanimously.
The third request from TEAM Industries, located at 625 2nd Ave SE, was for five storage pods. Westover said in this case, the owner states the pods are located so that their building surrounds the pods on three sides, with a trailer partially shielding the pods from public view on the fourth side.
Westover said the Planning Commission recommended requiring a fence to be built along the fourth side, but they would be given one year to do so.
Councilmember Bob Shogren questioned why TEAM Industries was being given 12 months rather than a little over three months? Westover explained the Planning Commission didn’t give a reason for that deviation. After discussion, that recommendation was approved 4-1, with Shogren voting nay.
The fourth IUP request brought the most discussion. Brian Varsoke and Paul Lares, located at 855 Cleveland St. S., asked to keep 13 storage pods on site. Westover said the biggest area of contention from the Planning Commission was that they are scattered throughout the property rather than placed side-by-side. Westover said Varsoke explained the shape and size of his property and building didn’t allow for containers to be clustered together while allowing for semi trucks and other vehicles to navigate to their loading docks. She added all other conditions have been met except for the fencing, which is problematic since a fence would have to encompass the entire property. She also added Varsoke indicated he is planning to expand the building, but the current economy has temporarily halted those plans.
During the discussion, Shogren moved to require a fence be installed around the entire property by Nov. 1 — similar to the conditions of the other IUP requests. That motion failed 4-1, with only Shogren voting in favor. Ultimately, a motion was made to grant the IUP for four years without the fencing condition, which was the recommendation of the Planning Condition. That motion passed 4-1, with Shogren voting nay.
“It just seems to me we are not treating everybody the same way,” Shogren said.
“As an IUP, it’s a case-by-case basis,” said Mayor Jim Godfrey.
The final request was from Northstar Media (the parent company of the Isanti-Chisago County Star), located at 930 South Cleveland St., for one storage pod. Westover explained the business is in the middle of adding additional newspaper presses and need the extra storage space to hold equipment while the presses are being installed. She said the IUP request was only through Nov. 1, however the Planning Commission recommended giving them through Jan. 1. The Planning Commission also recommended not imposing the fence requirement since the pod will only be on site for less than six months. The council approved this request unanimously without discussion.
COUNCIL APPROVES NEW PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
After being informed by the Isanti County Attorney’s Office they would no longer be offering prosecution services to the city for petty misdemeanor, misdemeanor, and certain gross misdemeanor cases, the city sent out requests for proposals for those services. According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, the city received three responses, and he was recommending the city go with GDO Law, based out of White Bear Lake.
“I know several other city administrators that work with GDO for exactly this purpose, and all of them were very impressed with the work,” Vogel said.
He added they are currently the prosecuting attorneys for the city of Isanti, which allows them to charge a reduced fee set fee of $50,000 a year.
“They know Isanti County. They know the area. They already know the stats of our city more than any of the other two firms did,” Vogel said. “And by all accounts, they work very, very nicely with our police.”
He concluded by adding that the other two bids were hourly rates, which means they could wind up being more expensive than GDO’s flat, yearly bid.
The council unanimously approved contracting with GDO for five years.
