Cambridge council unenergized over purchase of EV squad

While the future of police department and other city-owned vehicles might be trending towards all-electric, the future is not now for the City of Cambridge, as the council rejected a request from City Administrator Evan Vogel to go forward with applying for a grant for the purchase of one such vehicle.
According to Chief Todd Schuster, who was presenting the request to the council on Vogel’s behalf, Vogel recently learned that Great River Energy is accepting applications to provide up to a $20,000 grant towards the purchase of an electric vehicle. Vogel proposed that if the city was awarded the grant, it be used towards the purchase of a Chevy Bolt “or equivalent vehicle” for the police department’s fleet, which is most often in need of replacing vehicles.
At the same time as making the request, Schuster acknowledged that after initially being in favor, further research caused him to have second thoughts about the purchase. He told the council that the two vehicles that he found that were being used by departments were the Bolt, as well as a Tesla model, which he noted the Eden Prairie Police Department had three of.
“I didn’t think it would be a good perception for our citizens — yes, they’re (the Tesla) a very capable vehicle, but many people, they classify them as a luxury vehicle,” he said, “and if they’re upset about their taxes and see the police department riding around in Teslas, they might be upset. So I think its a perception issue.”
As for the Bolt, “I talked to one of our officers and he was all for driving it, until this past weekend when I actually saw a Chevy Bolt in the parking lot of Cub Foods,” Schuster continued. “Very nice vehicle. I’m not saying it’s not a capable vehicle, it’s just not a capable patrol vehicle. It’s way too small. It would not work.”
As an alternative, Schuster said, if the council went forward with and was awarded the grant, and decided to purchase a Chevy Bolt, it would replace another city department’s vehicle.
Finance Director Caroline Moe told the council the police department was the only city department that had been budgeted for replacing a vehicle in 2022.
“I was under the impression that this would be a vehicle that would be best tested in law enforcement because of the constant use,” Councilmember Bob Shogren said. “I would be in favor of something like this as a test thing, especially if it could save us a lot of money. But if we’re going to get it just to get it, I’m not sure it’s the best thing unless there’s a definite need for a vehicle from another department, and I’m not hearing there is a need from another department.”
“For my druthers, I would prefer we didn’t jump on this opportunity and wait to see what comes up next year,” said Mayor Jim Godfrey. “That way we have time to do the research about what is the best thing to add to our rotation. Keep looking into it. I’m interested, I don’t want to say ‘no, never,’”
“I think it would be a neat thing to explore if we had the right timing and the right vehicle,” Schuster said.
Second EV charging station approved
Ironically, earlier in the meeting the council approved a general fund budget amendment to spend $10,000 on the installation of an electric vehicle charging station at City Hall.
According to Public Works Director Todd Schwab, the city received a second grant for the installation of another EV charging station, with the first station being located at City Park. Schwab said the grant was only for the station itself, which has already been ordered, and the $10,000 were for installation costs. Schwab said Public Works was looking at hooking it up near the flagpoles at City Hall.
Councilmember Lisa Iverson asked if there would be a charge for using either station. Schwab said it was up to council discretion, however, he wasn’t sure if the City Hall location would be appropriate. He said the City Park station is well-used, however, it appeared that residential neighbors of the park use it the most, including one who has been reportedly parking overnight, which is a violation of park rules.
Shogren stated he wasn’t in favor of spending money on a charging station that wasn’t generating money for the city.
“Taxpayers are going to be funding someone charging their vehicle, but the rest of us who don’t have electric vehicles are still paying $3.50 a gallon for gas,” he said.
Ultimately, the motion to spend the $10,000 for the installation passed 3-2, with Shogren and Iverson voting no.
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
• Approved the purchase of a new trackless sidewalk clearing machine. According to Schwab, the old machine will continue to be used until it becomes unfixable, giving the city two machines for the time being. He said Public Works wants to purchase the new machine now since it has been told the price for a machine is expected to increase by “a minimum of 10%” between now and 2023, which is when it was originally scheduled to be purchased;
• Approved the drafting of a new policy for displaying items on the Cambridge Library’s digital message board. According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, a grading rubric method will now be used to determine the priority level of all requests;
• Approved the final plans and advertisement for bids for runway reconstruction at the Cambridge Airport;
• Heard the annual fire and finance department reports; and
• Approved a contract with J&M Displays for the Fourth of July fireworks display. The cost of the display is $17,000, however, the size might be smaller due to increased costs by the supplier.
